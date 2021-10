Juwan Howard and Co. continued their success on the recruiting trail on Tuesday.

It was another big day on the recruiting trail for head coach Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday.

Pompano Beach (Fla.) Calvary Christian 2022 four-star power forward Gregg Glenn was scheduled to announce his college decision LIVE on Instagram on Monday, but social media issues caused the announcement to be postponed.

On Tuesday, Glenn made it official becoming the latest highly-rated player to choose Ann Arbor as a destination.