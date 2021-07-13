Michigan Leads Big Ten In 2022 National Title Odds

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Juwan Howard's Wolverines lead the pack within the Big Ten conference.

After a successful run in 2020-21 that included a regular season Big Ten Championship and a trip to the Elite Eight, it's safe to say that the expectations remain high for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines heading into the 2021-22 season.

For evidence, look no further than the latest odds released by Fox College Hoops. According to the odds, the Wolverines are the favorite within the Big Ten Conference to win a national title in 2022 - followed by Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Entering his third year as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Howard has one of the top programs in America. The Wolverines welcome back several key players from last years team, including Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson, veteran guard Eli Brooks and veteran forward Brandon Johns Jr. Howard also went back to the transfer portal to snag Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones, the Sun Belt Player of the Year and one of the best available point guards in the portal.

With Howard leading the way, things look even better on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines recently welcomed in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021, including top-rated players like 6-10 forward Moussa Diabate, point guard Frankie Collins, guard Kobe Bufkin and Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year - Caleb Houstan.

Given all that Michigan currently has working in its favor, it's easy to see why the Wolverines are viewed as the Big Ten's favorite to win it all.