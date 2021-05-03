Michigan Wolverines home
Michigan Basketball's Newest Member: "Let's Win A National Championship"

The newest transfer to arrive in Ann Arbor is ready to win it all.
Coastal Carolina transfer point guard Devante Jones, the Sun Belt Player of the Year and arguably the best available point guard in the portal, committed to Michigan over the weekend.

Jones announced his school of choice on his social media account, making it clear that he's coming to Michigan with the goal of winning it all.

"This whole process was a blessing man, all my hard work slowly paying off & I’m nowhere near close to letting up! with that being said i will be attending the University of Michigan for my last year & I’ll also 100% still be testing the NBA waters to see where i stand in the draft.. Ann Arbor let’s win a national championship."

The 6-1, 200-pounder was a big time scorer and leader for the Chanticleers and should bring a lot to Michigan's already solid roster. Jones was the Sun Belt Player of the Year this past season after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals, while also shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

It certainly feels like Jones will have a chance to start at point guard, but he'll have to fend off true freshman Frankie Collins and veteran Eli Brooks. Howard once again has some really nice pieces to work with so it's going to be really interesting to see what the starting 5 ends up looking like.

