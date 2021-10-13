Another Howard Is Coming To Ann Arbor

In what was probably the worst kept secret in the history of college athletics, Jett Howard - a Top-50 recruit - announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday. Of course, Jett is also the son of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard.

The 6-7 small forward averaged 10.5 points per game and shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season with IMG Academy. Howard is a four-star prospect and is currently ranked as the No. 37 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.