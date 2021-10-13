Another Howard Is Coming To Ann Arbor

Was There Ever Any Doubt?
Juwan Howard picks up the commitment of son, Jett Howard.
In what was probably the worst kept secret in the history of college athletics, Jett Howard - a Top-50 recruit - announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday. Of course, Jett is also the son of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard.
The 6-7 small forward averaged 10.5 points per game and shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season with IMG Academy. Howard is a four-star prospect and is currently ranked as the No. 37 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.