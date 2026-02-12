Dusty May Says Backup Guard 'Deserves to Play More' After Statement Performance

Last night, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines basketball squad overcame a potential upset in Evanston, Ill., taking down Northwestern 87-75. The Wolverines faced a 16-point deficit with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game, but a 14-2 run got the Maize and Blue back in the contest.

The hero of the game for Michigan was L.J. Cason, who scored a career-high 18 points in the win. The guard also had three assists, four steals and a three-pointer as the teams spark plug off the bench.

Feb 8, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Head coach Dusty May gave high praise to Cason in the postgame press conference following Michigan’s ninth straight victory.

“Like a lot of our guys, he deserves to play more and he is a good basketball player,” May said. “We have challenged him to really expedite his process of being a guy that is reliable and dependable every single day… But he has the ability to do this on a regular basis.“

Michigan’s depth has been a bright spot for the Wolverines all season, leading the conference in bench points per game. They have four major contributors who came off the bench (Cason, Trey McKenney, Will Tschetter and Roddy Gayle Jr.), all of whom have the potential for a big game on any given night.

“He made big shots, he finished and he made his free throws, but I thought the difference was he started running our team,” May said. “We got Aday (mara the catches on the flash and then his cutting and screening created the majority of those opportunities and that’s how we found our rhythm offensively.”

With starting point guard Elliot Cadeau struggling, Cason stepping up in the second half was clearly a huge part of the victory and as May mentioned, it went beyond scoring the basketball.

“It started with LJ’s off-ball movement and Aday doing what he does with his passing and his vision,” said May.

Looking ahead, Cason and the Wolverines will host UCLA on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

