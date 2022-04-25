Skip to main content

Moussa Makes NBA Decision

After a solid freshman campaign, Moussa Diabate has announced that he will enter his name into the NBA Draft.

After a solid freshman campaign, University of Michigan Foward Moussa Diabate has announced that he has entered his name into the NBA Draft. The announcement came on Monday via U-M social media accounts.

"Michigan, It's been my dream to take my game to the next level. With that in mind, I feel now is the right time to explore the NBA Draft evaluation process. I am excited to learn and go through the processes I have heard so much about. It is important to say the support and guidance coach Howard and the staff has given me has been such a gift. I have appreciated all they have done for me, and my family. I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft Process."

Diabate averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds per game during his freshman campaign at Michigan, often showcasing his elite athleticism and ability to play above the rim. Though talented, I expect Diabate to use the draft process this year in much the same way that Hunter Dickinson did last year. Go through the process, get the critical feedback needed to take your game to the next level, then return to Michigan to make the necessary improvements. 

