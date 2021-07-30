NBA Draft Recap: Michigan Wolverines
Once the dust settled Thursday night following the 2021 NBA Draft, four Wolverines would emerge with NBA destinations - including Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers, Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith.
In case you missed it, here's the full draft recap:
1. Franz Wagner, Forward
- Round: First
- Selection: No. 8 overall
- Team: Orlando Magic
2. Isaiah Livers, Forward
- Round: Second
- Selection: No. 42 overall
- Team: Detroit Pistons
3. Chaundee Brown, Guard
- Round: UDFA
- Selection: N/A
- Team: Los Angeles Lakers
4. Mike Smith, Point Guard
- Round: UDFA
- Selection: N/A
- Team: Milwaukee Bucks
For the University of Michigan, it was another solid showing in the draft - providing further proof that the basketball program has officially reached 'elite' status.
Since 2010, Michigan leads the Big Ten Conference in draft picks with 13 overall selections and nine first-round picks. Overall, the Wolverines have produced 28 first-round NBA draft picks all-time - good for No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 6 in college basketball.