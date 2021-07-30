NBA Draft Recap: Michigan Wolverines

It was another solid showing for the Michigan Wolverines during the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Once the dust settled Thursday night following the 2021 NBA Draft, four Wolverines would emerge with NBA destinations - including Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers, Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith.

In case you missed it, here's the full draft recap:

1. Franz Wagner, Forward

Round: First

Selection: No. 8 overall

Team: Orlando Magic

2. Isaiah Livers, Forward

Round: Second

Selection: No. 42 overall

Team: Detroit Pistons

3. Chaundee Brown, Guard

Round: UDFA

Selection: N/A

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

4. Mike Smith, Point Guard

Round: UDFA

Selection: N/A

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

For the University of Michigan, it was another solid showing in the draft - providing further proof that the basketball program has officially reached 'elite' status.

Since 2010, Michigan leads the Big Ten Conference in draft picks with 13 overall selections and nine first-round picks. Overall, the Wolverines have produced 28 first-round NBA draft picks all-time - good for No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 6 in college basketball.