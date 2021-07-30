Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

NBA Draft Recap: Michigan Wolverines

It was another solid showing for the Michigan Wolverines during the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Once the dust settled Thursday night following the 2021 NBA Draft, four Wolverines would emerge with NBA destinations - including Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers, Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith. 

In case you missed it, here's the full draft recap:

1. Franz Wagner, Forward

  • Round: First
  • Selection: No. 8 overall
  • Team: Orlando Magic

2. Isaiah Livers, Forward

  • Round: Second
  • Selection: No. 42 overall
  • Team: Detroit Pistons

3. Chaundee Brown, Guard

  • Round: UDFA
  • Selection: N/A
  • Team: Los Angeles Lakers

4. Mike Smith, Point Guard

  • Round: UDFA
  • Selection: N/A
  • Team: Milwaukee Bucks

For the University of Michigan, it was another solid showing in the draft - providing further proof that the basketball program has officially reached 'elite' status. 

Since 2010, Michigan leads the Big Ten Conference in draft picks with 13 overall selections and nine first-round picks.  Overall, the Wolverines have produced 28 first-round NBA draft picks all-time - good for No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 6 in college basketball.

Juwan Howard draws up a play during Michigan timeout.
Basketball

NBA Draft Recap: Michigan Wolverines

Isaiah Livers
Basketball

Isaiah Livers Picked in the Second Round

franz wagner
Basketball

Franz Wagner is a Top-Ten Pick

alan bowman
Football

Deep Dive with Alan Bowman, Jake Butt Retires, NBA Draft Preview

jalen mayfield
Football

Jalen Mayfield is Way Ahead of Schedule

davonte miles
Football

2022 Recruit Decommits From Michigan

jake butt
Football

A Look Back At Jake Butt's Michigan Career

alan bowman
Football

Alan Bowman Brings Something to the Table that No Other Michigan Quarterback Does