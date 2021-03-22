Six Down, Three Remain: It’s A Big Day For Big Ten Basketball
It's certainly been a rought start to March Madness for the Big Ten conference.
After sending a record nine teams into the NCAA tournament, the Big Ten has struggled mightily to live up to its title as college basketball’s toughest conference. In addition to nine participants, the Big Ten was also responsible for the No. 1 or the No. 2 team in each division - including No. 1 Michigan (east region), No. 1 Illinois (midwest region), No. 2 Ohio State (south region) and No. 2 Iowa (west region).
As well all know, they call it March Madness for a reason - and the tournament has certainly lived up to it's name so far. Halfway through the second round, only three of the initial nine Big Ten teams remain in the tournmant.
With that, here’s who’s out, who’s left and what’s at stake.
Who’s out
No. 11 Michigan State Spartans
- Round: First-Four
- Opponent: No. 11 UCLA
- Result: L, 86-80 (OT)
No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers
- Round: First
- Opponent: No. 13 North Texas
- Result: L, 78-69 (OT)
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Round: First
- Opponent: No. 15 Oral Roberts
- Result: L, 75-72 (OT)
No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Round: Second
- Opponent: No.8 Loyola Chicago
- Result: L, 71-58
No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers
- Round: Second
- Opponent: No. 1 Baylor
- Result: L, 76-63
No. 10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Round: Second
- Opponent: No. 2 Houston
- Result: L, 63-60
Who’s in
No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Round: Second
- Opponent: No. 8 LSU
- When: Monday, March 22 at 7:10 pm EST on CBS
- Destination: Sweet Sixteen
No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Round: Second
- Opponent: No. 7 Oregon
- When: Monday, March 22 at 12:10 pm EST on CBS
- Destination: Sweet Sixteen
No. 10 Maryland
- Round: Second
- Opponent: No. 2 Alabama
- When: Monday, March 22 at 8:45 pm EST on TNT
- Destination: Sweet Sixteen