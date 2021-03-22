Six Down, Three Remain: It’s A Big Day For Big Ten Basketball

After sending a record nine teams into the NCAA tournament, the Big Ten has struggled mightily to live up to its title as college basketball’s toughest conference. In addition to nine participants, the Big Ten was also responsible for the No. 1 or the No. 2 team in each division - including No. 1 Michigan (east region), No. 1 Illinois (midwest region), No. 2 Ohio State (south region) and No. 2 Iowa (west region).

As well all know, they call it March Madness for a reason - and the tournament has certainly lived up to it's name so far. Halfway through the second round, only three of the initial nine Big Ten teams remain in the tournmant.

With that, here’s who’s out, who’s left and what’s at stake.

Who’s out

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans

Round: First-Four

Opponent: No. 11 UCLA

Result: L, 86-80 (OT)

No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers

Round: First

Opponent: No. 13 North Texas

Result: L, 78-69 (OT)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Round: First

Opponent: No. 15 Oral Roberts

Result: L, 75-72 (OT)

No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini

Round: Second

Opponent: No.8 Loyola Chicago

Result: L, 71-58

No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers

Round: Second

Opponent: No. 1 Baylor

Result: L, 76-63

No. 10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Round: Second

Opponent: No. 2 Houston

Result: L, 63-60

Who’s in

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

Round: Second

Opponent: No. 8 LSU

When: Monday, March 22 at 7:10 pm EST on CBS

Destination: Sweet Sixteen

No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Round: Second

Opponent: No. 7 Oregon

When: Monday, March 22 at 12:10 pm EST on CBS

Destination: Sweet Sixteen

No. 10 Maryland