FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Six Down, Three Remain: It’s A Big Day For Big Ten Basketball

It's certainly been a rought start to March Madness for the Big Ten conference.
Author:
Publish date:

After sending a record nine teams into the NCAA tournament, the Big Ten has struggled mightily to live up to its title as college basketball’s toughest conference.  In addition to nine participants, the Big Ten was also responsible for the No. 1 or the No. 2 team in each division - including No. 1 Michigan (east region), No. 1 Illinois (midwest region), No. 2 Ohio State (south region) and No. 2 Iowa (west region).  

As well all know, they call it March Madness for a reason - and the tournament has certainly lived up to it's name so far.  Halfway through the second round, only three of the initial nine Big Ten teams remain in the tournmant. 

With that, here’s who’s out, who’s left and what’s at stake.

Who’s out

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans

  • Round: First-Four
  • Opponent: No. 11 UCLA
  • Result: L, 86-80 (OT)

No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Round: First
  • Opponent: No. 13 North Texas
  • Result: L, 78-69 (OT)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Round: First
  • Opponent: No. 15 Oral Roberts
  • Result: L, 75-72 (OT)

No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Round: Second
  • Opponent: No.8 Loyola Chicago
  • Result: L, 71-58

No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Round: Second
  • Opponent: No. 1 Baylor
  • Result: L, 76-63

No. 10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Round: Second
  • Opponent: No. 2 Houston
  • Result: L, 63-60

Who’s in

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

  • Round: Second
  • Opponent: No. 8 LSU
  • When: Monday, March 22 at 7:10 pm EST on CBS
  • Destination: Sweet Sixteen

No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Round: Second
  • Opponent: No. 7 Oregon
  • When: Monday, March 22 at 12:10 pm EST on CBS
  • Destination: Sweet Sixteen

No. 10 Maryland

  • Round: Second
  • Opponent: No. 2 Alabama
  • When: Monday, March 22 at 8:45 pm EST on TNT
  • Destination: Sweet Sixteen

35RPVE537ZHH3FZDBLWVS6LR3Y
Basketball

Six Down, Three Remain: It’s A Big Day For Big Ten Basketball

lsu basketball
Basketball

Michigan Will Have Its Hands Full With LSU

Juwan Howard draws up a play during Michigan timeout.
Basketball

Juwan Howard Will Make History With A Win Against LSU

moe wagner
Basketball

Former Michigan Star Disses Former Michigan State Star After First Round Results

mike smith
Basketball

Michigan Advances After Win Over Texas Southern

Franz Wagner secures the ball
Basketball

BREAKING: The Spartans And The Buckeyes Take A Seat, The Wolverines Advance

juwan howard
Basketball

Three Keys To Victory: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Juwan Howard and Jalen Rose Fab Five
Basketball

LOOK: Is Juwan Howard Bringing Back A Classic Fab Five Look?