Wolverines Rally, Defeat Buckeyes In Columbus

After a shaky start, the Wolverines rallied with an incredible second-half performance on the road against the Buckeyes.

No Juwan Howard or Hunter Dickinson? No biggie. In spite of being shorthanded and seemingly overmatched, the Wolverines walked into Columbus with their backs against the wall and secured their 17th win of the season.

In total, Michigan outscored Ohio State by a score of 75 - 69, resulting in a final of 45 - 32.

Led by the veteran guard play of Devante Jones and Eli Brooks, Michigan put on a second-half display that looked very much like a team capable of making a deep run in March. Jones led all U-M scorers with 21 points, while Terrance Williams added 17, while Eli Brooks and Moussa Diabate added 14.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the win was that Michigan did it on the road and without its big man in the middle, Hunter Dickinson. Shortly before the tip, news broke that Dickinson would miss the game with an undisclosed stomach issue.

In spite of Dickinson's absence, the Wolverines found a way to out-muscle the Buckeyes in their own building - keeping their tournament hopes alive and setting the stage for what should be an interesting first-round matchup in the Big Ten tournament.

Michigan figures to be either the seventh or eighth seed in the Big Ten tournament, with the first game scheduled for Thursday in Indianapolis.