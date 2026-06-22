Michigan Basketball Set to Hire Interim Head Coach Following Dusty May's Departure

After news broke that head basketball coach Dusty May would be leaving Michigan on Monday morning (June 22) for the NBA, the university worked quickly to fill his shoes. Reports from multiple sources are saying Warde Manuel will hire current assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach.

Sources: Michigan is working toward hiring Mike Boynton Jr. as interim coach, per me and @jeffborzello and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/vZquplDDgB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 22, 2026

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein said Manuel is meeting with players and staff today to sort out the future of the program.

Michigan is promoting assistant Mike Boynton to interim head coach, a source confirmed.



Wolverines AD Warde Manuel will continue meeting with players and staff today on the heels of Dusty May leaving Ann Arbor for the Dallas Mavericks. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 22, 2026

Boynton spent two years under Dusty May in Ann Arbor, joining the program in 2024 upon the arrival of May. While being the assistant coach, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Wolverines.

The good news for Wolverine fans is that Boynton already has head coaching experience. He came to Ann Arbor from Oklahoma State, spending seven seasons at the helm of the Cowboys’ program. In 2021, he was a finalist for Coach of the Year after punching OSU’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament and winning over 20 games.

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Oregon State Beavers at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Needless to say, on top of already having head coaching experience, Boynton knows the culture of the program that May has built in just two years. With an internal hire, Manuel and Michigan may believe they can retain more of their talent with a familiar face staying at the helm.

May will now be the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he was given an opportunity to coach at the next level.

In just two seasons, May brought a national championship to Ann Arbor and an impressive 64-13 overall record.

Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the court ahead of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a Juwan Howard era that felt like it left the program in a tough spot, May revitalize the Wolverines basketball program.

Hopefully for the Michigan faithful, Boyner can continue the momentum May had established with the future of the Maize and Blue.

