Michigan Basketball Set to Hire Interim Head Coach Following Dusty May's Departure
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After news broke that head basketball coach Dusty May would be leaving Michigan on Monday morning (June 22) for the NBA, the university worked quickly to fill his shoes. Reports from multiple sources are saying Warde Manuel will hire current assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein said Manuel is meeting with players and staff today to sort out the future of the program.
Boynton spent two years under Dusty May in Ann Arbor, joining the program in 2024 upon the arrival of May. While being the assistant coach, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Wolverines.
The good news for Wolverine fans is that Boynton already has head coaching experience. He came to Ann Arbor from Oklahoma State, spending seven seasons at the helm of the Cowboys’ program. In 2021, he was a finalist for Coach of the Year after punching OSU’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament and winning over 20 games.
Needless to say, on top of already having head coaching experience, Boynton knows the culture of the program that May has built in just two years. With an internal hire, Manuel and Michigan may believe they can retain more of their talent with a familiar face staying at the helm.
May will now be the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he was given an opportunity to coach at the next level.
In just two seasons, May brought a national championship to Ann Arbor and an impressive 64-13 overall record.
After a Juwan Howard era that felt like it left the program in a tough spot, May revitalize the Wolverines basketball program.
Hopefully for the Michigan faithful, Boyner can continue the momentum May had established with the future of the Maize and Blue.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2