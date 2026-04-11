Michigan Basketball Star Guard Signs to Return to Wolverines for 2026-27 Season

One day after it was reported Michigan basketball and point guard Elliot Cadeau had officially agreed to a deal to bring Cadeau back to Ann Arbor for the 2026-27, ESPN also reported shooting guard Trey McKenney has reached a deal with the Wolverines to return next year to pair with Cadeau in the Michigan backcourt.

Sources: Star Michigan guard Trey McKenney has signed to return to the Wolverines, per me and @jeffborzello. He earned All Big Ten Freshman honors this season after arriving as a Top 20 recruit and McDonald’s All-American. He averaged 9.9 ppg on Michigan’s national title team. pic.twitter.com/p7mf1BvvP3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 10, 2026

McKenney earned Big Ten Freshman honors this season after averaging 9.9 points per game on the Wolverines' national title winning team, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds per game and 0.9 assists while shooting 39% from three-point range.

He arrived in Ann Arbor as a Top 20 recruit and McDonald's All-American before settling into a sixth-man role for Dusty May's team in 2025-26.

McKenney's impact and future outlook

McKenney looked far from a true freshman when he was on the floor for the Wolverines this season.

While coming off the bench, May often opted to play McKenney down the stretch of games and wasn't afraid to leave him in for an extended period of time, especially when he had the hot hand.

McKenney has an ability to create his own shot by using his strength and creativity to create separation against defenders.

As a pure catch-and-shoot shot maker, McKenny thrived in that role as well while being lethal from beyond the three-point arc when left open, which immensely helped the Wolverines' offense in terms of floor spacing and shot making ability.

McKenney also quietly turned into a very good on-ball defender this season with his size and athleticism making it hard for opposing guards to get to the rim on him.

With the way McKenney played this past season and how comfortable he looked, some wondered whether he might declare for the NBA Draft after just one season of college basketball.

Michigan guard Trey McKenney dunks the ball in the first half of the Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But in the world of Name, Image and Likeness and being able to make a healthy amount of money playing basketball in college, it is making more sense for players to hang around at the college level a little bit longer to develop and make sure they are ready for the jump.

With McKenney's reported return, the Wolverines should have one of the most formidable backcourts in all of college hoops entering next season.

May and the staff are continuing to tap into the transfer portal while hoping to add some key pieces to complement the Wolverine backcourt. If the coaching staff can land one or two more key players out of the portal, there's no reason to think the Wolverines wouldn't have a shot to return to the Final Four in front of their home fans in Detroit next April.