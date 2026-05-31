Incoming Michigan Basketball Transfer Jalen Reed Updates Health After Achilles Injury

When adversity strikes, you have to figure out how to make the best of it. And that's what incoming Michigan transfer Jalen Reed has done. After suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries, Reed has a fresh start in Ann Arbor, looking to make the best of his new opportunity.

In the last two seasons, Reed has played in a total of 14 games. The athletic 6'10" forward suffered a torn ACL in 2024-25, and then after six games in 2025-26, Reed suffered an Achilles injury.

Appearing on Go Blue Hoops with Tim McCormick, Reed spoke about his health as the summer months are about to hit. Reed said he's feeling well and is back on the court getting shots up.

"I feel great," Reed told McCormick. "Obviously, rehab's kind of had to get, you know, I've had to pivot in the rehab, switching locations, but I'm back on track with rehab, man. I'm in a good spot for where I can be, being five months post-op. And I'm on the court getting those shots, working on my game as much as I can in the weight room, working on it. So I feel good. I'm in a good place for rehab."

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite feeling well, he is still rehabbing — seeing fellow teammate L.J. Cason in and out of rehab — and he isn't going to make any guarentees that he will be on the court for Michigan's opening game to start the 2026-27 season. However, Reed expects to be playing basketball and if he isn't on the court for the Wolverines' first game, expect to see him out there much sooner rather than later.

"I don't wanna make any guarantees on that," said Reed. "I'm probably gonna feel really good. I'll probably be playing basketball by the time opening night comes, but I don't know if I'll be suiting up on opening night. I don't wanna make any promises."

Reed's role on Michigan's squad

Reed missed just one game in his first two seasons at LSU, but injuries have plagued his last two seasons with the Tigers. Coming to Ann Arbor, Reed will have two more years of eligibility to use, and he will add a physical and athletic presence to Michigan's front court.

The Jackson (MS) product was on pace to have a solid 2025-26 season before the Achilles injury reared its ugly head. Reed isn't only a high-level rebounder, but he had developed a nice jump shot, and has the ability to hit the three.

"I'd say I'm a high IQ forward, really versatile, can rebound, knock down a three," Reed said. "I think I'm a really good slasher. I get to the basket, make really good decisions. Versatile defender, I feel I can guard any position and I feel like I've proven that. So I'm really excited to show Michigan fans what I can do with the ball and without the ball on both ends of the floor."

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Along with landing Reed, Dusty May went out and landed big men Moustapha Thiam and J.P. Estrella. Those two are likely locked in as the starting '4' and '5' this season, but the wing position is open for grabs. Both Ricky Liburd and freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. are the likely two favorites to start there this season, but don't count out Reed.

Reed says he can play the small forward (3) position, and he has the confidence he can play any position on the court.

"I definitely think I can play some small forward," said Reed. "I think I can play any position, honestly. I worked a lot on my game. I have for a long time and I got confidence. So I feel like I can play any position, one, two, five, honestly."

You can see the full interview with Reed below.