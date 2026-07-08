Michigan Basketball Veteran Shares Behind-the-Scenes Effort to Keep Wolverines Roster Intact

When Dusty May left the Michigan Wolverines basketball program a few weeks back, many assumed the Maize and Blue would lose some of their talent to other teams. However, that hasn’t been the case.

Seemingly every single day, a new report comes out that another player on the squad is staying in Ann Arbor for the upcoming season.

Redshirt junior forward Harrison Hochberg sat down with Hail Media to discuss how interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. has been able to keep the squad together.

EXCLUSIVE: Michigan's Harrison Hochberg tells Go Blue Hoops why players on the Michigan Men's Basketball roster are RECOMMITTING for next season. pic.twitter.com/m05SLZzxsE — HailMedia (@hailmediagroup) July 8, 2026

What’s Been Happening Behind the Scenes

Hochberg said that he and guard Trey McKenney have somewhat led the charge in trying to keep the roster together.

“We set up a lot of different activities,” Horchberg said. “We had barbecues at my house, we rented a boat one day on Whitmore Lake, which was awesome. Just had a few different player meetings and stuff like that. Just trying to keep the group in the same room as much as possible.”

McKenney was the first Wolverine to make it clear after May’s departure that he would be returning for the 2026-27 campaign.

Michigan players celebrate around guard Trey McKenney (1) after 121-78 win over Oakland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, November 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was clear from the interview that Hochberg and the rest of the Wolverines squad still believe, even without May at the helm, that Michigan is a national championship contender.

“We all believed Sunday night, when we went to bed when coach May was still the coach, that we could win the national championship,” Hochberg said. “We are all going to go to bed Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday believing the same thing… If the guys in the locker room don’t change, we are going to be good and I think everyone started believing that.”

When it comes to the coaching staff, Hochberg had high praise for the current staff the maize and blue will have in place for next season.

Michigan forward Harrison Hochberg practices during media day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Our coaches, they are all great dudes,” Hochberg said. “They are all mid-40s, they all played college ball and they are just great people to be around.”

Hochberg said once the new guys were around the other coaches after May left, they realized how many great people are in the program, making them more intrigued to stick around.

The Value of Hochberg

Despite hardly seeing the court in three years in Ann Arbor, Hochberg seems to be the main guy ‘recruiting’ the players to return.

Harrison Hochberg is a culture guy of all culture guys.



Dude damn-near dedicated his life to becoming a Michigan basketball player, achieved it and has been ultra supportive of his teammates, coaches and the program through plenty of ups and downs. https://t.co/LRhk6Bcqqy — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 8, 2026

This is the definition of a glue guy and is just as valuable as a star on the court. Hochberg is clearly vital to this team’s chemistry, even if he isn’t getting on the court on a regular basis.