Trey McKenney Hints at Future Decision After Dusty May Leaves Michigan
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Seemingly out of nowhere, Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May accepted the head coach job for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (June 22). Quickly after, reports came out that assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. would be promoted to interim head coach.
This leaves major questions for the program, especially which players will decide to stay or leave.
One of the most important pieces to the upcoming UofM hoops roster is guard Trey McKenney, who had an impressive freshman season during the team's national championship run.
McKenney took to Instagram shortly after the news broke, posting a picture with the caption, “victors always stay.”
That is a pretty clear statement from the Flint, Mich. native that Wolverine fans shouldn’t have to worry about the young star departing from Ann Arbor.
Junior forward Harrison Hochberg also commented on the post, saying, “run it back.”
It is a good sign of things to come, with hopes that this is the sentiment across the locker room. With the internal hire of Boynton, that could help sway players to stay with a familiar face still at the helm of the squad.
Why McKenney is Vital to Retain
In his true freshman season, McKenney could’ve started for most programs across the country, but sacrificed better stats to win a championship. We constantly heard from the media, coaches and his teammates how mature McKenney is for his age.
He finished the season averaging nearly 10 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor and 39% from deep.
Maybe McKenney’s most impressive moment a season ago came on the biggest stage, when he knocked down a dagger three-pointer to seal the national championship against UConn.
Heading into next season, McKenney was not only going to be a lock to be a likely starter but also a leader of the program. With Elliot Cadeau returning as the team's point guard, McKenney will slot in at the shooting guard, with Nimari Burnett now graduated.
The one thing McKenney seemed to lack was the true point guard ability to distribute the ball and run an offense. He played great off the ball with Cadeau running the point, which will help set him up for success in 2026-27.
It will likely be his last year in college before departing for the NBA, but he will be critical to the Wolverines in 2026-27 if UofM wants a chance to repeat as national champions.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2