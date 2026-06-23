Trey McKenney Hints at Future Decision After Dusty May Leaves Michigan

Seemingly out of nowhere, Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May accepted the head coach job for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (June 22). Quickly after, reports came out that assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. would be promoted to interim head coach.

This leaves major questions for the program, especially which players will decide to stay or leave.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts the net after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of the most important pieces to the upcoming UofM hoops roster is guard Trey McKenney, who had an impressive freshman season during the team's national championship run.

McKenney took to Instagram shortly after the news broke, posting a picture with the caption, “victors always stay.”

That is a pretty clear statement from the Flint, Mich. native that Wolverine fans shouldn’t have to worry about the young star departing from Ann Arbor.

Junior forward Harrison Hochberg also commented on the post, saying, “run it back.”

It is a good sign of things to come, with hopes that this is the sentiment across the locker room. With the internal hire of Boynton, that could help sway players to stay with a familiar face still at the helm of the squad.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) shoots against Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Why McKenney is Vital to Retain

In his true freshman season, McKenney could’ve started for most programs across the country, but sacrificed better stats to win a championship. We constantly heard from the media, coaches and his teammates how mature McKenney is for his age.

He finished the season averaging nearly 10 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor and 39% from deep.

Maybe McKenney’s most impressive moment a season ago came on the biggest stage, when he knocked down a dagger three-pointer to seal the national championship against UConn.

Heading into next season, McKenney was not only going to be a lock to be a likely starter but also a leader of the program. With Elliot Cadeau returning as the team's point guard, McKenney will slot in at the shooting guard, with Nimari Burnett now graduated.

The one thing McKenney seemed to lack was the true point guard ability to distribute the ball and run an offense. He played great off the ball with Cadeau running the point, which will help set him up for success in 2026-27.

It will likely be his last year in college before departing for the NBA, but he will be critical to the Wolverines in 2026-27 if UofM wants a chance to repeat as national champions.