JP Estrella Announces Michigan Basketball Future Following Dusty May's Exit

Entering Wednesday, Michigan had gained commitments from its big three heading into the 2026-27 basketball season. Guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, along with center Moustapha Thiam, all announced they would play for the Wolverines next season — despite Dusty May off to the NBA.

Then on Thursday, Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella followed suit. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Estrella quickly bonded with Mike Boynton Jr., who was a big part in bringing him to the Wolverines. Boynton was a key piece in bringing the majority of the Michigan roster to Ann Arbor.

NEWS: Michigan transfer big-man J.P. Estrella is going to remain with the Wolverines, he told ESPN, as he quickly bonded with interim coach Mike Boynton and his teammates after arriving on campus nearly two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/TTrdjLJB6R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 2, 2026

Estrella was in Tennessee for three seasons, and will have two years of eligibility to use at Michigan if he were to choose to. Estrella is likely locked into the '4' role on the team, suiting up next to Thiam.

Last season, playing in 33 games with 13 starts, the 6'11" forward averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds. Estrella went 4-of-10 from three-point range last season for the Vols.

Similar to Morez Johnson?

What exactly is Michigan getting with J.P. Estrella? Back in May, assistant coach Kyle Church gave his scouting report on Estrella, and his game has similarities to Morez Johnson Jr.

"When you really start to study his game, I thought there's a lot of similarities to Morez (Johnson Jr.), where you have a big, strong — Is he a '4'? Is he a '5'? Who really cares? He's a really good basketball player,” said Church. “He's tough. He has a motor. I think he's going to be a good jump shooter just like we saw Morez develop into.”

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Last season, Estrella scored in double figures 19 times for Tennessee. Seeing just over 18 minutes per game, mostly off the bench, the big man posted a team-high five double-doubles. He also led the Vols, shooting nearly 60% from the field, along with grabbing a whopping 92 offensive rebounds.

Fans saw Johnson's energy on the offensive glass, and it would appear that Estrella is going to match that energy. With having both Thiam and Estrella down low, rebounding shouldn't be an issue for Michigan.

Interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. has already said he is going to run the same system as Dusty May — seeing it work in person. Estrella can run the court, grab boards, and has shown he can hit the three. Once the Wolverines really work that into his game, Michigan is going to have a lethal frontcourt next season.