WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Jordan Morgan Foundation Virtual Wine Event June 25 Features All-Time Greats

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

This summer, the Jordan Morgan Foundation will be supporting 40 underserved Detroit students by helping them get ahead in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). JMF will be covering the cost of attendance for these deserving young students to access online STEM learning resources.

The Jordan Morgan Foundation will also cover any cost to these students for a computer or device and any materials required to participate. Without this assistance, many of them wouldn’t have access to the educational programs that many young people do.

The Jordan Morgan Foundation needs your help! It will be hosting a Virtual Wine Tasting on June 25th, 2020 at 7pm to raise funds for this cause. Participating in this event would include a shipment of all wines to be tasted during the event. Please let them know if you would be able to join us for a fun “Night IN” supporting a worth cause!

The event will feature former Michigan athletes Duncan Robinson, Mo Wagner, Brandon Graham, Shawn Crable and Jordan Morgan himself, with Inside the Huddle host Michael Spath serving as emcee. You can learn more and purchase tickets at jordanmorganfoundation.com/events.

Here is what Jordan Morgan said about this year's event: "COVID-19 has had a profound effect on everyone’s life. Some of the most underserved communities have been hit especially hard. The pandemic has magnified an already significant education gap in underserved communities. 

"As students move toward remote learning for formal education and out-of-school programming, underserved students that lack access to funding and technology are being left behind at even more significant rate.

"The University of Michigan will always hold a special place in my heart. Having a group of Michigan Men come together for this cause is humbling. I am a huge fan of all these guys and I am really look to catching up with them. 

"I enjoyed watching all of these men as players but to have them take part in this effort says a lot more about who they are as people. It’s gonna be a fun night in and hope to see you all there!"

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

by

SalemBuckeye

Michigan's Rush Offense Ranks Fifth In Big Ten Since 2015

In a thorough look at the ground games in the Big Ten since 2015, Michigan's rush attack ranks fifth.

Jake Sage

Michigan Football Recruiting Mailbag

Readers submitted questions and Wolverine Digest answered a few of the more pertinent questions about the current state of Michigan recruiting.

Eric Rutter

by

bijah

Saddi Washington Commends Juwan Howard's Leadership During The Offseason

In a radio spot on The Huge Show yesterday, Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington traversed a lot of ground on what to expect for the upcoming season.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

U-M In Top Group For Pair Of Elite 2022 Prospects

The Wolverines received a double dose of positive recruiting news on Wednesday when two highly ranked prospects listed Michigan among their top 10 schools.

Eric Rutter

Top 25 Big Ten Linebackers In The Jim Harbaugh Era

Former Michigan standout Devin Bush headlines the best linebackers from the Big Ten over the last five years.

Brandon Brown

Three New Names: Washington Huskies

Here are three names you won't find looking at last year's season but that you'll need to know in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast On The State Of The Football Program

With the Wolverines set to report in preparation for the 2020 season, we assess where things stand with the football program.

Steve Deace

Michigan Could Be Better At RB In 2020 Than Ever Before Under Harbaugh

Is it possible in 2020 that Michigan will have its best season yet under Jim Harbaugh at the running back position?

MichaelSpath

Analyzing Three Position Groups With Eamonn Dennis' Move To Cornerback

Listed as an athlete out of high school, Eamonn Dennis will play cornerback at Michigan.

Brandon Brown