Jordan Morgan Foundation Virtual Wine Event June 25 Features All-Time Greats

This summer, the Jordan Morgan Foundation will be supporting 40 underserved Detroit students by helping them get ahead in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). JMF will be covering the cost of attendance for these deserving young students to access online STEM learning resources.

The Jordan Morgan Foundation will also cover any cost to these students for a computer or device and any materials required to participate. Without this assistance, many of them wouldn’t have access to the educational programs that many young people do.

The Jordan Morgan Foundation needs your help! It will be hosting a Virtual Wine Tasting on June 25th, 2020 at 7pm to raise funds for this cause. Participating in this event would include a shipment of all wines to be tasted during the event. Please let them know if you would be able to join us for a fun “Night IN” supporting a worth cause!

The event will feature former Michigan athletes Duncan Robinson, Mo Wagner, Brandon Graham, Shawn Crable and Jordan Morgan himself, with Inside the Huddle host Michael Spath serving as emcee. You can learn more and purchase tickets at jordanmorganfoundation.com/events.

Here is what Jordan Morgan said about this year's event: "COVID-19 has had a profound effect on everyone’s life. Some of the most underserved communities have been hit especially hard. The pandemic has magnified an already significant education gap in underserved communities.

"As students move toward remote learning for formal education and out-of-school programming, underserved students that lack access to funding and technology are being left behind at even more significant rate.

"The University of Michigan will always hold a special place in my heart. Having a group of Michigan Men come together for this cause is humbling. I am a huge fan of all these guys and I am really look to catching up with them.

"I enjoyed watching all of these men as players but to have them take part in this effort says a lot more about who they are as people. It’s gonna be a fun night in and hope to see you all there!"