Michigan Coach Dusty May Discusses L.J. Cason's Injury, Possible Redshirt Season

Just two games before tournament time, Michigan's backup point guard, L.J. Cason, suffered a torn ACL in the Wolverines' win over Illinois on Friday. Cason was arguably the best backup PG in the nation and Michigan's offense hummed when he was on the court.

Cason was averaging 8.4 points off the bench and scored in double figures in four of the last six games for Michigan.

But when did he actually tear his ACL? That's still the question. Cason exited the game late in the first half after bouncing a ball in between his legs for an assist. But he came back in the second half, drove to the rim and made a bucket. However, on the next play, Cason slipped and fell and came up hobbling — his night was then over.

Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

"L.J., when he was hurt, we're not exactly sure," May said on Monday. "At halftime, the training staff came and said he's passed all of his jump tests, he just did the bike, he says he's 100% ready to go. I was surprised because I was expecting him to be out, and I said, you know, what about the tests, and they said both of his knees are loose, so it's hard. Like, we don't feel that anything's torn. He comes back in, he lands funny again, so I don't know when, he doesn't know when it happened.

"It's obviously unfortunate for him because he was playing so well, but when you land funny, you know, when an ACL pops on a non-contact injury, you're like, man, like, what could we have done different?When it happens on a funny, quirky play, usually that's when you're like, those are the ones that are not preventable."

Will he play for Michigan next season?

Cason is set to have surgery to repair his torn ACL and with the season closing, there will be questions regarding Cason for next season. The sophomore and freshman Trey McKenney was expected to make up one of the best back courts in the nation next year, but will he even play?

May said there have been discussions regarding Cason to redshirt next season, but with so many unknowns, there is no definite answer yet.

"That's certainly been discussed as well, and then that impacts the recruiting decision making and all those things, but right now, we're still trying to figure out when he's going to have it, what's the timeline, does it make sense to go ahead and sit out next year," said May.

"That's certainly on the table, but right now, we haven't made any definitive decisions because all the information's so inclusive, but that's certainly on the table."

Michigan will play Iowa and Michigan State this week before Big Ten Tournament play begins the following week. The Wolverines will have to figure things out in a hurry without Cason.