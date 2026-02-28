Watch as Michigan Celebrates With Morez Johnson Following Revenge Game vs Illinois
Morez Johnson Jr. made his return to Champaign after he began his collegiate career with Illinois. After one season, he made the decision to transfer to Michigan, where he has shined. Johnson has become one of the top players for the Wolverines and his presence was a difference-maker for Michigan against the Illini.
Johnson was the best player on the court in the first half of the game and his dominant performance carried over into the final 20 minutes. Johnson tied Aday Mara with 19 points and led Michigan with 11 rebounds en route to a 84-70 Wolverines' win.
Michigan won the Big Ten regular season outright and the Wolverines were able to celebrate. Following the game, Michigan's team waited in the locker room for Johnson to enter — the last one in — and the team began showering Johnson with water. Afterward, Michigan sang 'Hail to the Victors' and coach May gave a speech.
Dusty May on Johnson
May went out and landed Johnson, along with Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Elliot Cadeau via the transfer portal. They aren't the only reason for Michigan's success, but the transfer haul is a big reason. The Wolverines retained some key players and have one of the deepest benches in college basketball.
But the engine wouldn't go without Johnson. He's full of athleticism and gives 110% every time he's on the court. The Illinois fans tried to throw him off his game by shouting, name-calling, and 'clown' signs of Johnson, but that didn't fluster the sophomore.
Instead, Johnson was laser focussed and helped Michigan secure another top-10 win.
"Incredibly impressed," May said of Johnson. "Morez from the jump ball was a force. I thought his defense was equally as impressive as offense.
"He's been able to guard bigs, guard smalls. He's such a competitor. His day-to-day, his minute-by-minute is as impressive as any player I've ever been around.
"I know the Illinois staff and programming players have helped him on his journey as well to get to where he's at. He's a heck of a player, but I thought our front line, especially in the second half, elevated their play. They had a much greater presence at the rim.
"I thought we changed ends well. I thought once we were able to at least hold our own on the defensive glass, then we would be able to get out and score quickly and transition and credit our guys. I thought we came up with a lot of tough rebounds that Illinois typically gets."
