Michigan Guard LJ Cason Suffers Season-Ending Injury

This is not the news Michigan needed to hear just just two weeks before Selection Sunday.

The Wolverines announced on Saturday that sophomore guard L.J. Cason suffered a Torn ACL against Illinois and will miss the remainder of the season.

The injury appeared to happen late in the first half after Cason stole a ball and was headed toward Michigan's end of the court. He was driving with the ball, threw a pass under his legs, and appeared to slip. He got up hobbling and headed into the locker room as the half expired.

But Cason returned to the court in the second half. He looked fine and made a bucket. Then the very next possession, Cason drove and went down — came up hobbling again. He didn't return to the game after.

With news of Cason suffering a season-ending injury, it will test Michigan's depth as the Big Ten Tournament nears, along with the NCAA Tournament. Cason has been one of the best backup point guards in the nation and his production will be hard to replicate.

Cason is averaging 8.4 points off the bench this season and has been in double figures in the last four of six games he's played in. With Cason no longer suiting up, the Wolverines will likely go down to a eight-man rotation, but the backup PG spot is anyone's guess.

Trey McKenney is the most logical player who could sub in for Elliot Cadeau, but the impact will be tremendously different if Cadeau runs into foul problems. McKenney was a great two to play alongside Cason.

Dusty May's statement

"First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.," said May. "You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there's anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it's LJ. He's resilient, he's disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him."

Cason releases statement

"This isn't how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God's plan, and I'll attack rehab the same way I approach everything -- with focus and determination," said Cason. "We've got many goals as a team, and I'll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way."

Michigan has two remaining games in the regular season with Iowa next up on Thursday. We will get an idea of what Dusty May plans on doing with his rotation.