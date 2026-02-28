Dusty May Asked When he Knew Michigan had a Big Ten Winning Roster: 'This Group was Different'

After an 84-70 beatdown against Illinois on Friday night, Michigan captured an outright Big Ten championship with two games left on the schedule. In Dusty May's second season at the helm, Michigan has now won a Big Ten Tournament title and a regular-season title.

Even after losing key cogs like Danny Wolf, Vlad Goldin, and Tre Donaldson, among others, Michigan was able to retool and gel immediately to become one of the best teams in college basketball.

The additions of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, Aday Mara, and Elliot Cadeau, via the transfer portal, were major additions for Michigan. The Wolverines also have one of the deepest benches in basketball with LJ Cason, Trey McKenney, Roddy Gayle, and Will Tschetter coming off the bench.

Following the win against Illinois, May was asked when he knew Michigan had a Big Ten winning caliber roster.

Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

"I'm pretty optimistic as my day-to-day as is," started May. "But this group was different. We felt, when we met as a group, the first time we saw the team together, we felt like this was the most talented team that our staff collectively had ever been around.

"And some of us have been high majors, mid majors, low majors. I've been a little bit of everywhere. Coach Boynton, Coach Joyner, everybody. Been part of winning teams and we felt like this team had the highest upside or most potential of any group. And obviously when you win a regular season championship in this league, in these environments against the story programs, you need a lot of everything.

"And our young guys have grown up. Our older guys have been great leaders and mentors. And they've set an example of putting the team first every single day. And that's ultimately why we're still here connected as a group, especially factoring our early season success."

May has already built Michigan into a top team

Just two seasons ago, Michigan fired Juwan Howard after the Wolverines went 8-24. Michigan had its worst season in the program's history and the Wolverines went out and landed May, who took FAU on a historic run.

After utilizing the transfer portal and adding some key players via the recruiting process, May instantly made Michigan a contending team. The Wolverines went on a run toward the end of the season during May's first season as the head coach and won the Big Ten Tournament. They then made the Sweet 16 before losing to Auburn.

We know all about this season. Michigan is currently the No. 3 ranked team and has a 27-2 overall record with just one loss in Big Ten play.

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

May was asked if he thought they would have this much success this early in his tenure — winning a Big Ten title.

"We wanted to try to win a Big Ten regular season championship every year," May said. "Some years you're just probably not talented enough or old enough or whatever. When I looked at the schedule this year, you look and you only play at Illinois. I thought they would be in the mix for a championship. You only play at Purdue. I thought they'd be in the mix for a championship.

"So you realize it's probably stacked a little bit to win an outright regular season championship. We've caught some breaks along the way. We've played some teams coming off of games where maybe one or two of their better players have been injured and whatnot.

"We try to compete for this, but as far as did we envision this? What's our record in league, 17-1? Absolutely not, because I have that much respect for the teams, coaches, and talent in our league."

Michigan still has two regular season games left and the Wolverines will head to Iowa on Thursday for their next contest.