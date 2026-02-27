L.J. Cason Reveals Michigan's Expectations as NCAA Tournament Approaches

Michigan basketball has already secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. One more win in the next three games would give the Wolverines the outright title. In just the second season at Michigan, Dusty May has created a winning culture and the Wolverines are searching for more than just a Big Ten title.

Appearing on 'The Lab', a part of Champ Media, sophomore LJ Cason pointed toward the national championship.

"Definitely just making it to the national championship," Cason said. "Me and our expectations. It's just being the same team. Energetic, unselfish, and a bunch of dogs."

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan has played its fair share of top 10 games and that could bode well for the Wolverines when the NCAA Tournament comes around. Cason said Michigan can stay connected as a team when times get tough and that's what can give them a competitive edge.

"I think just staying connected," Cason said. "I think a lot of times when pressure comes in big games, teams fall apart. When people go into Mackey, the arena is so loud and so vicious that teams fall apart just naturally when they go on runs and stuff. We understand that that's a part of basketball and stuff is going to happen. No matter what, if it's going good or bad, if we stay connected, we can have a chance."

How Cason came to Michigan

Cason was just a three-star prospect in the 2024 class — not even ranked on the Composite. The Florida native was committed to FAU, but when Dusty May left for Michigan, Cason followed. He admitted Michigan never crossed his mind during his recruitment, but it's where he wants to be now.

"I mean, honestly, I never ever thought about coming to Michigan," admitted Cason. "It's so far away from me. I'm coming from Florida. The dream school would probably be Florida for me. But just when Dusty got the job here, it was definitely right after that we talked about it and decided to come here and follow him.

"Definitely just learning about the history of Michigan, of the basketball, as such, has such great history," said Cason. "But Dusty just believing in me. I was a three-star commit, unranked. To be able to give me the chance to go from FAU to University of Michigan with the history that it has, I felt like it was a no-brainer and that he just believed in me so much that I couldn't say no."

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In just his second season at Michigan, Cason has proven to be an effective guard off the bench. At times, his play has been so good, that May allows him on the court in place of Elliot Cadeau or Nimari Burnett. Cason is arguably the best backup PG in the country and coach May has that weapon at his disposal.