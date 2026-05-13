Michigan Trio Lands Inside Top 20 of Latest NBA Mock Draft

Losing all five starters from its national championship squad, the Michigan Wolverines will see a host of its players have their names called in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Wolverines' top-three prospects to NBA scouts are its starting frontcourt from 2025-26: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) high fives forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the latest draft projections, ESPN has all three of them in the top 20 of the draft.

Here is where the trio is projected to land.

Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs)

Despite being the lowest of the three, Johnson Jr. could very well end up the best NBA player of the three. With his size and motor, he can make an instant impact. Also, improved perimeter shooting as the season went on makes the big man even more intriguing to NBA scouts.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His physicality, defensive presence and durability will make him valuable nearly right away. Despite being the most physical player on the Wolverines squad, Johnson Jr. played and started in every game this past season for the Maize and Blue.

Aday Mara (No. 14 - Charlotte Hornets)

Mara is probably the most difficult prospect to gauge of all of the Wolverines.

He wasn’t necessarily the best player on the 2025-26 Wolverines squad, but he was arguably the most important and impactful.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Standing at 7’3”, Mara is a unicorn of a talent. His passing ability as a big man jumps off the screen, playing an integral part to Michigan’s fast pace offense, getting the fast break started with nearly flawless outlet passes.

Also, when starting point guard Elliot Cadeau was not on the floor, Mara was perhaps the best ball distributor. His passing out of the high post was elite for the Wolverines.

His mix of skill and size will give him elite upside at the next level. Mara will more than likely be more of a development piece for a team rather than an immediate impact like Johnson Jr.

Michigan's Aday Mara measured 7'3 barefoot and 260 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'6 wingspan and 9'9 standing reach.



Absolutely absurd measurements. Tied with Mark Williams for the second-longest standing reach in Combine history, behind only Tacko Fall. pic.twitter.com/FvZ41Kv1jo — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder)

The All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year came in as the highest pick for the list of Wolverines.

Lendeborg stepped up in big games for the Wolverines and should be getting valuable minutes earlier in his career. A team like Oklahoma City, which is a championship contender, could use a piece like Lendeborg to help them win now.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg measured 6'8.75 barefoot and 241 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'3.25 wingspan and 9'0.5 standing reach.



No surprises after last year's Combine, but still outstanding dimensions for a player who slid seamlessly from the 3 to the 5 this… pic.twitter.com/FjW4lXHukS — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Currently 23 years old, Lendeborg will bring a blend of skill and experience that teams that need a player to make an impact right now can utilize.