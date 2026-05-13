Michigan Trio Lands Inside Top 20 of Latest NBA Mock Draft
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Losing all five starters from its national championship squad, the Michigan Wolverines will see a host of its players have their names called in the 2026 NBA draft.
The Wolverines' top-three prospects to NBA scouts are its starting frontcourt from 2025-26: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.
In the latest draft projections, ESPN has all three of them in the top 20 of the draft.
Here is where the trio is projected to land.
Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs)
Despite being the lowest of the three, Johnson Jr. could very well end up the best NBA player of the three. With his size and motor, he can make an instant impact. Also, improved perimeter shooting as the season went on makes the big man even more intriguing to NBA scouts.
His physicality, defensive presence and durability will make him valuable nearly right away. Despite being the most physical player on the Wolverines squad, Johnson Jr. played and started in every game this past season for the Maize and Blue.
Aday Mara (No. 14 - Charlotte Hornets)
Mara is probably the most difficult prospect to gauge of all of the Wolverines.
He wasn’t necessarily the best player on the 2025-26 Wolverines squad, but he was arguably the most important and impactful.
Standing at 7’3”, Mara is a unicorn of a talent. His passing ability as a big man jumps off the screen, playing an integral part to Michigan’s fast pace offense, getting the fast break started with nearly flawless outlet passes.
Also, when starting point guard Elliot Cadeau was not on the floor, Mara was perhaps the best ball distributor. His passing out of the high post was elite for the Wolverines.
His mix of skill and size will give him elite upside at the next level. Mara will more than likely be more of a development piece for a team rather than an immediate impact like Johnson Jr.
Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder)
The All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year came in as the highest pick for the list of Wolverines.
Lendeborg stepped up in big games for the Wolverines and should be getting valuable minutes earlier in his career. A team like Oklahoma City, which is a championship contender, could use a piece like Lendeborg to help them win now.
Currently 23 years old, Lendeborg will bring a blend of skill and experience that teams that need a player to make an impact right now can utilize.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2