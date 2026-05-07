2 Michigan Basketball Stars Viewed as Potential Lottery Picks in 2026 NBA Draft

After winning the national title, Michigan players had to start deciding what their futures were going to look like. Players like Yaxel Lendeborg had no choice but to begin prepping for their NBA career as Lendeborg ran out of eligibility.

But both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. had big decisions. Not shockingly, both entered their names into the 2026 NBA Draft. But both players opted to maintain their collegiate eligibility in case they wanted to return to Michigan.

Mara appears to be NBA bound as his stock only continues to climb, whereas the Wolverines are hopeful Johnson Jr. opts to return to Ann Arbor, but nobody is going to hold their breath on that either.

And looking at CBS Sports' latest NBA mock draft, both players would likely be NBA bound.

Mara ahead of Lendeborg in the lottery

While Lendeborg was the Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American, he isn't the first Wolverine off the board in this mock draft — it's Mara.

At No. 11 overall, Mara is selected by the Golden State Warriors. Now, the actual draft lottery hasn't taken place yet, so this is still hypothetical on the draft order. But Mara would be a very intriguing fit with Steph Curry. The Warriors could use Mara as a clogger in the lane and someone who can bring down rebounds at an elite level.

He is the second-ranked center in the draft and averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for Michigan. His stock is high and Mara is likely going to parlay his lone season at Michigan into a potential lottery pick.

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As for Lendeborg, he is projected to go right behind Mara at No. 12 in the draft to the OKC Thunder. Lendeborg would mix well with a Thunder team that's unselfish and allows everyone an opportunity.

In his lone season at Michigan, the UAB transfer averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. He is versatile and can play a multitude of positions at the next level. He has a consistent release and is a three-level scorer. Wherever Lendeborg goes, he should carve out some sort of a role with a chance to start his rookie season.

Johnson not far off

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Johnson Jr. is going to go through the Combine from May 10-17 before making a final decision on his future, but if this mock is accurate, he could stay in the draft.

He isn't that far out from being a lottery pick, going No. 17 to the Thunder, teaming back up with Lendeborg.

Johnson was an elite rebounder, but he faded away in games at times. He has to show some consistency and the ability to dominate game in and game out. Johnson has the potential, but it's putting it all together.