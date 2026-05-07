Michigan Looks to Defend Players Era Crown, Other Takeaways From 16-Team Draw

For the second year in a row, Michigan will take part in the Players Era Tournament held in Las Vegas. The Wolverines are part of 24 teams that were selected and there will be two-bracket play tournaments over the course of two weeks.

On the week of November 16, there will be eight teams that way, and then the following week of November 23, Michigan and 15 other teams will square off.

Michigan took home the crown last year, crushing both San Diego State and Auburn before dominating Gonzaga in the finals. Things will be a little different this season, with it being bracket play.

Here are a few takeaways from Michigan's decision to play in the Players Era again.

Here are the Players Era 16 teams for the week of Nov. 23 👀 pic.twitter.com/7GDWrD06cY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 7, 2026

Road looks more difficult this year

New year, new style. Last season, each team played two games and then based on wins and point differential, that determined the championship. After Michigan demolished San Diego State 94-54, and Auburn 102-72, Michigan earned a seat at the championship table. The Wolverines would then demolish Gonzaga, 101-61.

This year will have a new format, which will be fully disclosed at a later date with the matchups. However, bracket matchplay is now involved and that will likely add more games to the schedule. There are some good teams in the mix like Tennessee, Gonzaga, St. John's, and Louisville, among others.

More games will add a unique challenge and Michigan's new-look roster will get tested in Vegas.

A few rematches on the table

Looking at the 16 teams that will compete during the week Michigan is playing — there are several teams the Wolverines could see from this past season.

For starters, Gonzaga would be an interesting matchup after Michigan made the Bulldogs look silly in the finals last year — same with San Diego State. The Wolverines could also play two Big Ten opponents before the Big Ten season, with both Oregon and Maryland in the field.

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Michigan took down both Tennessee and Alabama in the NCAA Tournament this past year. The Volunteers game would be intriguing on multiple levels. The Vols landed Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris, who Michigan really wanted — and was predicted to land at one point. Plus, the Wolverines landed forward J.P. Estrella, who played three seasons with Tennessee.

Michigan's non-conference slate is challenging

This is a more big-picture takeaway, but Michigan's non-conference schedule appears to be brutal this season. On top of the Wolverines playing 3-5 games — I'm guessing — in Vegas for the Players Era, Michigan has already announced three other non-conference games that are big.

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Marquette was announced awhile ago, which will be the easiest of the three. But Michigan will also play neutral-site games against both Duke and UConn this season. Fans are going to learn a lot about the Wolverines and their new-look roster in Year 3 of Dusty May.