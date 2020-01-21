WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Penn State

Brandon Brown

Penn State is having a pretty good season at 13-5 but, like many teams in the Big Ten, they don't have a conference road win. With tomorrow's game being played in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have to feel good about their chances to win.

If Michigan is going to come out on top, it'll have to keep forward Lamar Stevens in check. He's averaging 16.6 points per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. Big man Mike Watkins is leading the Big Ten in blocks with 56, which averages out to 3.1 per outing. 

Head coach Juwan Howard has been watching the Nittany Lions on film for a few days now and was pretty complimentary of them earlier today during his pregame press conference.

How do you think Michigan will do agains Penn State? Will we see Mike Watkins go off like we've seen with other bigs? Comment below!!!

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

haulinoats

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

WolverineinNC

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Steve Deace

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and may miss tomorrow's contest against Penn State.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why Eli Brooks, Team Are So Confident

Even though Michigan is on a bit of a skid right now, they are still an extremely confident and positive bunch per Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Breaking Down Michigan Football's New Assistant Coach Hires

Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh have added Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop to the defensive staff.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/21/20

A couple of follow-up notes on the debut edition of my Team Total Talent Ratings for the 2020 college football season.

Steve Deace

Tampa Reporter Breaks Down The Brian Jean-Mary Hire

Brian Jean-Mary seems to check all of the boxes as an assistant coach.

Brandon Brown

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

Steve Deace

allaguess

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up 2020 Commitment From Jace Howard

Jace Howard, son of basketball coach Juwan Howard, has committed to Michigan.

Brandon Brown