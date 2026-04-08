Michigan Wolverines Transfer Portal Big Board 1.0

Michigan's National Championship was short lived for the Wolverines' coaching staff, as the transfer portal opened just an hour after Michigan's win over UConn. The Wolverines had to quickly get to work, and Dusty May confirmed that his staff was on Zoom calls with potential prospects as the transfer portal window opened.

The portal is only open for 15 days this season and players have to be in the transfer portal by April 21.

As it's Day 2 of the transfer portal being opened, there are already a few names buzzing around the Michigan circles. Here are a four names that have reported interest in Michigan.

Center Flory Bidunga — Kansas

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The Field of 68 confirmed, as of now, that the Kansas transfer is down to four schools. It's Michigan, Louisville, Duke, and Saint John's vying for the top transfer prospect out there.

Bidunga played two seasons with the Jayhawks and was a key part of what they did this season. The 6'10" big man averaged 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game. Bidunga started 34 games for Kansas

He fits exactly what Dusty May would be looking at. He won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and would be an intimidating presence down low. He led the Big 12 with 91 blocked shots this season. Bidunga was efficient with his shot selection, averaging 64% from the floor, which was 10th best in the nation.

If Michigan were able to reel in Bidunga, it would likely signal the end of Aday Mara in Ann Arbor. Mara is likely off to the NBA Draft, anyway, but Bidunga would just slot right in as the starting center for Michigan.

Guard John Blackwell — Wisconsin

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Once John Blackwell entered the transfer portal, Michigan was immediately tied to his recruitment. The Bloomfield (Michigan) Brother Rice prospect was never offered a scholarship by either Michigan State or the Wolverines.

But after shining with Wisconsin, Blackwell is now one of the hottest transfers out there. Both Duke and Illinois are at the top of his list, but the Wolverines could make a play. However, it's not easy bringing rising seniors into Michigan, due to credits transferring, so that could make this very difficult.

The 6'4" guard was an All-Big Ten Honoree this season and averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Badgers.

Blackwell is the No. 2 ranked transfer, per 247Sports.

Center Drew McKeever — Saint Mary's

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On3's Pete Nakos reported there are several teams interested in the 7'2" center from Saint Mary's — including Michigan.

McKeever just finished his redshirt sophomore season with the Gaels and he averaged 8.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for Saint Mary's. McKeever played in 33 games and averaged 23.2 mintues per game.

McKeever might not be the shot blocker Aday Mara was, but he would provide immediate depth at the position and would help the Wolverines rebound the basketball.

McKeever is the No. 89 ranked transfer, per 247Sports.

Guard Chevalier 'Ice' Emery — Cleveland State

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Emery is searching for his fourth school in as many years. The 6' guard out of Wisconsin played for Merrimack, Western Carolina, and most recently, Cleveland State.

This past season, with the Vikings, Emery averaged 12.7 points and two assists. He started one of 33 games for Cleveland State and shot over 38% from three.

According to Sam Kayser with LeagueRDY, Michigan has expressed interest in the guard, with a plethora of others programs like Maryland, Nebraska, and Wake Forest, among others.