Takeaways After Michigan Captures National Title Over UConn

The Final Four game against Arizona was supposed to be the heavyweight fight, but it turns out that it was against UConn that the Wolverines had to fight adversity. Michigan had dominated its way through the NCAA Tournament, but the Huskies put up the biggest fight for the Maize and Blue — as it should be playing in the national title.

UConn was able to slow the game down and force Michigan to play its game. Despite the Wolverines' offense being off key and missing just about every three they attempted, Michigan was able to will its way to a 69-63 victory to claim its second national title.

Here are takeaways from Michigan's win.

Michigan found another new way to win in the NCAA Tournament

The Wolverines' offense has been a juggernaut in the NCAA Tournament, scoring over 90 points in every round. But that streak ended on Monday night against a pesky UConn defense, and the Wolverines had to dig deep to win the national title.

Michigan has been used to being able to make its threes, dominate the glass, and wear down its opponents. But the Huskies weren't going to go down easily and UConn out-played Michigan on the boards. The Huskies grabbed a whopping 22 offensive rebounds against Michigan, and the Wolverines' bigs struggled to box out and contain Tarris Reed Jr. and Co. on the offensive glass.

On top of Michigan's unusual activity on the glass, the Wolverines' star players didn't have their A game. Aday Mara struggled on both ends, and it was apparent that Yaxel Lendeborg wasn't 100% after suffering two injuries against Arizona. Lendeborg's shot was off, but he still managed to score 13 points for Michigan.

With all things considered, it was a new way for Michigan to win a game — on the biggest stage.

Elliot Cadeau is a maestro

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Elliot Cadeau stole the show in the Final Four against Arizona, and once again, he was the engine on Monday night against UConn. The Wolverines' offense wasn't clicking on all cylinders, and Michigan struggled to get much of anything going outside of the paint, but it was Cadeau who was able to provide sparks.

Cadeau was extremely active on both ends of the court, scored a team-high 19 points, and was the player who made Michigan's first three of the game — in the second half. Cadeau has been known for his ability to facilitate, but the savvy veteran has shown he is valuable in different areas. His play alone helped get Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr. into foul trouble between driving to the lane, and wearing the ball handlers down.

Michigan's offensive ability creates foul issues for UConn

The Wolverines couldn't make much of anything beyond the paint in the first half, but thanks to UConn's physicality, the Huskies were called for 11 fouls in the first half. Michigan went to the free-throw line 12 times and made 11 of them. With a four-point first-half lead, there was a big discrepancy in the first half.

In the second half, Michigan was able to get Solo Ball to pick up his fourth foul with 12 minutes left in the game. The Huskies would suffer another 11 fouls in the final 20 minutes to have a total of 22 fouls called them. Michigan would end up making 25-of-28 free throws.

The Huskies had to play overly physical to stay with Michigan. The Wolverines are one of the tallest, fastest, and most athletic teams in the country. UConn had to rely on a low-tempo game, and attempted to use some body blows to keep Michigan's offense off rhythm.

A lid over the cylinder

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan has been one of the hottest three point shooting in the NCAA Tournament — until the title game. Going into Monday night, Michigan had made at least 10 threes in every game, but that wasn't what happened against UConn.

The Wolverines didn't make a single three-point shot in the first half against the Huskies, going 0-for-8 from the field. The Wolverines wouldn't make their first three until there were 12:56 left on the clock.

For the entire game, Michigan went 2-of-15 from three.