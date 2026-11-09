Week 1 of the college basketball season is in the books. Both the Michigan men's and the women's basketball teams had a game against UConn this past week.

Kim Barnes Arico's program came away with an exciting 77-66 win over the Lady Huskies and Michigan held Sarah Strong down. But it wasn't the same result for Mike Boynton Jr.'s team. The Wolverines went to the TD Garden to play UConn, and the Wolverines weren't up the challenge.

Michigan suffered an 85-77 loss to the Huskies. The Wolverines had a late charge, in large part to Trey McKenney, who had a big second half.

And the latest AP Top 25 polls reflected what happened this past week. Barnes Arico's team climbed to No. 2 in the nation, moving up three spots. Michigan trails No. 1 South Carolina in the poll. As for Boynton Jr.'s team, the Wolverines fell four spots to No. 20 in the nation.

What's next?

Men's basketball

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Michigan will play two games this upcoming week and the Wolverines will be tested right away. Michigan will host Marquette on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the season with wins over Mercyhurst and Detroit Mercy. Marquette hasn't battled any adversity this season, and the Wolverines can at least say they've played UConn, despite losing. Michigan will also play on Sunday this week, when the Wolverines welcome William & Mary to town for an afternoon 2:00 p.m. ET tip on Big Ten Plus.

Mike Boynton Jr. will hope to see better shooting out of his team in these next two games. The Wolverines have shot under 30% from three in their first two games of the season, and Michigan still wants to see better rebounding from its guards.

Women's baskteball

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Michigan is 2-0 on the season after wins over UConn and Wright State. The Wolverines beat the Raiders this past Sunday, 109-52, and Olivia Olson led the team with 19 points. Syla Swords had 16 points in the win.

This week, Michigan will play just one game, which will be against Columbia in New York. The Wolverines will tip off at 7:00 pm. ET on Thursday, and the game can be seen on ESPN+. The Wolverines' next big game will come on Thanksgiving week, when Michigan plays Miami on Monday, Nov. 23 in the Bahamas against Miami.

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