Michigan Basketball Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll After 2-0 Week

After losing to UConn on the opening week of college basketball, Michigan had a more successful second week of basketball. The Wolverines went 2-0 this past week, beating both Marquette and William & Mary in Ann Arbor.

After losing to the Huskies, the Wolverines found themselves falling down the AP Top 25 poll. But after having a couple of commanding wins, Michigan found itself gaining more votes.

On Monday, Michigan moved up two spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

What's ahead for Michigan

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It's going to be a light week for the Wolverines ahead of Thanksgiving week. The Wolverines' lone game will come against Villanova this upcoming Saturday. While fans are tuning into the Michigan football game at 3:30 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines' basketball team will play shortly after.

Michigan is set to play at Villanova at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are also 3-1 on the season. Villanova lost its opening game of the season when the 'Cats played Notre Dame. The Irish won the game 74-72, and since then, Villanova has had three buy games and won all three.

Villanova is led by former Ohio State transfer Devin Royal, who is averaging 15.8 points per game. Center Luigi Suigo is second on the team, averaging 14 points per game, and he leads Villanova with 10.7 rebounds per game.

The game will air on FOX.

Wolverines hope William & Mary is a sign of things to come

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It's no secret that Michigan's bench has been quite underwhelming so far this season. Losing Brandon McCoy Jr. deflated the potential of the team, but once Michigan added Roddy Gayle Jr., the starting five is pretty solid.

However, Quinn Costello has been the only consistent part of the bench, but that changed against William & Mary. Michigan had eight players score in double figures, and that included Costello (16 points), Kenny Noland (11) and Oscar Goodman (11). Jalen Reed also played, scoring six points and grabbed six rebounds.

If Michigan can continue to get good production from its bench, that will be big with the Players Era coming up in Las Vegas next week.

Full top-25

Florida (4-0) Michigan State (4-0) UConn (4-0) Virginia (5-0) Duke (3-1) Texas (4-0) UCLA (3-0) Houston (3-0) Texas Tech (4-0) Illinois (3-1) Kansas (3-0) Arizona (3-1) St. John's (4-0) Tennessee (3-0) Vanderbilt (4-0) Alabama (4-0) Miami (3-1) Michigan (3-1) USC (4-0) Arkansas (3-1) BYU (4-0) Gonzaga (2-1) Louisville (2-1) Nebraska (4-0) LSU (4-0)

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