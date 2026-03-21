Nimari Burnett Sees Deep Bond in Michigan's Latest Sweet 16 Run
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Michigan's run to the Sweet 16 last season came as a mild surprise with the team catching fire to win the Big Ten Tournament and securing two victories in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 1 seeded Auburn.
This year, however, the Wolverines' Sweet 16 run has come as no shock at all as Michigan has been one of the most consistent teams in the country and is just one win shy of the all-time wins record for a season in program history after the Maize and Blue's 95-72 Round of 32 win over Saint Louis on Saturday.
Senior guard Nimari Burnett has been a part of both of Dusty May's first two teams and has played a key role for the Wolverines in each of the past two seasons.
After the victory over the Billikens, Burnett was asked to compare the two different runs to the Sweet 16 and answer what might be different about this year's team compared to last.
Burnett on the 2 Sweet 16 runs
"I mean, super great group we had last year, Burnett said. "We were connected, especially around this time. I think a little bit of a difference is we've just been so connected with this group this year all season long. And we have Aday (Mara) and Rez (Morez Johnson). And then we have Yax (Lendeborg), and then we have Elliot (Cadeau). Going down the list—Trey McKenney, Roddy Gayle, Will Tschetter. So, I think with this group, our size, our length, our speed. I think you combine that and we're going into Chicago looking forward to the matchup and ready to come out with a win."
With Michigan's three key players from last season's Sweet 16 team back for this year in Burnett, Tschetter, and Gayle, the transfers May has brought in has given the Wolverines a mix of star power and a collective unit that is unselfish and willing to sacrifice personal stats for the betterment of the team.
The Wolverines' size and athleticism allows this team to get easy baskets at will, and when other teams try to collapse the paint, Michigan usually hits enough shots from the perimeter to make the opposition pay.
To Burnett's point, this roster has been a perfect mix who have fed off of each other's success, which is why the Wolverines looked poised to make a Final Four run if they can keep on this pace.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14