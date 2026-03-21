Yaxel's Takeover and Other Takeaways From Michigan's Round of 32 Win Over Saint Louis

After a close first half on Thursday against Howard, the Wolverines had yet another close one on Saturday against Saint Louis. Entering the half up nine, Saint Louis had a few runs to cut Michigan's lead to six. However, the Maize and Blue were too good offensively and Yaxel Lendeborg took over.

The Wolverines leave Buffalo with a 95-72 win over the Billikens and Michigan is headed to the Sweet 16. Here are a few takeaways from Michigan's win.

The Big Ten Player of the Year took over

Yaxel Lendeborg was quiet in the Round 1 win against Howard, scoring nine points on just five shot attempts. The Wolverines were going to need the Big Ten Player of the Year to show up and become aggressive if the Maize and Blue wanted to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, and that's what happened on Saturday.

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The Wovlerines had plenty of scoring from Aday Mara and Elliot Cadeau, who scored 16 and 12, respectively, but it was Lendeborg who caught fire in the second half. After the Wolverines led by nine entering half, Saint Louis came out hitting threes to close the gap, and Michigan needed its star player to do something.

Lendeborg had a highlight dunk, hit a couple of threes, and looked every bit of the All-American he is in the game. The versatile big scored 25 points and added six rebounds.

Michigan was more efficient from three

Not only did Saint Louis enter the game as one of the best defensive teams in the country, but the Billikens entered the contest with Michigan ranked No. 2 in three-point shooting. SLU averaged 39.8% from deep and it appeared — twice — that Saint Louis was going to live up to that.

However, it was the Wolverines who were more efficient from three. Saint Louis had a respectable 31% from deep, attempting 32 threes, but Michigan shot 48% from deep in the game, shooting it 23 times from long range.

The Maize and Blue still had shaky perimeter defense, more on that later, but Michigan's length and speed caused some quick shots from the Billikens. Once the Wolverines' lead continued to grow, Saint Louis attempted more difficult threes that refused to go down.

Block party in Buffalo

Michigan ranked third in the nation, averaging 5.9 blocks per game and Aday Mara is one of the best shot blockers in the nation, averaging just under three blocks a game. And Saint Louis felt the wrath of the Wolverines defenders.

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Saint Louis enjoys shooting threes, but when the Billikens made their way into the paint, they had a hard time scoring. That's mostly because 7'3" Mara was standing down there, who had four blocks alone. Michigan had nine as a team in the win over Saint Louis and the Maize and Blue were able to control the paint defensively.

Perimeter defense is still a concern moving forward

While it was mostly good for Michigan and the Wolverines looked like a No. 1 seed, there has to be some concern with their perimeter defense. The Maize and Blue gave up way too many open looks from three against Saint Louis — a team that can make you pay.

The Wolverines are just too talented when it comes to a matchup with the Billikens, but Michigan has to close out better than it does. There is a lot of standing around, sagging off the defender. Saint Louis went on a few 7-0, 9-0 runs in thanks to Michigan's perimeter defense — or lack thereof.

Michigan is now headed to the Sweet 16 and we would expect Dusty May to really work on that part of his defense.