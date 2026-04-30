Michigan Basketball Set for Neutral-Site Rematch vs. Duke

As Michigan head coach Dusty May gears up for another run at the national title, the Wolverines are scheduling some big-time opponents. News had already broke that Michigan was set to face Marquette this upcoming season, and you can add another marquee game to the list.

For the second year in a row, Michigan will take on the Duke Blue Devils in what should be one of the best games of the season. And for the second year in a row, the Wolverines will face Duke on a neutral court.

This past season, Michigan saw Duke in Washington, D.C.. which was part of the Capital Showcase.

This upcoming season, the two storied programs will meet in New York and play in the famous Madison Square Garden. The game is set for Monday, Dec. 21.

Last meeting between the two teams

Michigan lost two regular season games this past year and one of them came against Duke. The Wolverines lost a back-and-forth game, 68-63 in D.C.

The trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara were in double figures, with Lendeborg leading the way, scoring 21 points. The Wolverines made just 6-of-25 threes in the contest and struggled to get their offense humming.

For Duke, star freshman Cameron Boozer led the way, scoring 18 points.

Michigan is due to beat Duke

Duke is one of the bluebloods of college basketball, but Michigan is at the top of the mountain after winning the national title.

The Wolverines have defeated Duke just one time in the last 12 contests between the two teams. That came back in 2008 when Michigan took down the Blue Devils, 81-73, in Ann Arbor.

Overall, Michigan is just 8-23 against Duke. The Wolverines had faced the Blue Devils one other time at Madison Square Garden, where the Maize and Blue fell 71-56.

However, outside of the loss to Duke at the Garden, Michigan has played well there overall. The Wolverines' record playing in the Garden is 27-12.

The Wolverines are looking to avenge this past season's loss to the Blue Devils. Despite losing some talent, Duke is expected to reload and become a top-five team once again — but so is Michigan. The Wolverines have one of the best freshmen classes coming in, along with three big men for Dusty May to feature.

With Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney expected to return, the Wolverines will also feature a top backcourt.