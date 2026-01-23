Reliving Trey Burke's Best Games Against Ohio State

On Friday night when Michigan basketball takes on rival Ohio State, the Wolverines will honor program legend Trey Burke as his No. 3 uniform will get raised to the rafters at the Crisler Center.

Burke has certainly earned the honor, having playing two seasons (2011-13) at Michigan while having established himself as one of the most decorated players in program history.

During his sophomore season, Burke averaged 18.6 points and 6.7 assists per game while setting the Michigan single season record for assists (260) and helping guide the Wolverines to a Final Four under then head coach John Beilein.

Following that season, Burke swept the nation's top individual honors, including the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Bob Cousy Award and AP, NABC and USBWA National Player of the Year, becoming the first Wolverine to be recognized as the consensus National Player of the Year.

Burke was also a first-team All-American that season before declaring for the 2013 NBA Draft and being selected as the ninth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves before being trades to the Utah Jazz on draft night.

Trey Burke waves at the crowd during halftime as Michigan honors the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 run to the Final Four and national title game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

He went on to play 10 seasons in the NBA (2012-22) with the Jazz, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In light of the program honoring Burke against Ohio State, let's take a look at some of his best games against the Buckeyes throughout his Michigan career.

Burke's best games against OSU

Burke matched up against Ohio State five times in his career with the Maize and Blue, scoring 13 or more points in all of those games aside from one.

His most vintage performance against the Buckeyes came in his last meeting with them in a regular season week night game in front of a sold out Crisler Arena of Feb. 5, 2013.

Burke was matched up against the feisty and effective Ohio State point guard, Aaron Craft, who was known for his defensive prowess and was the heart and sole of that Buckeye team.

In a back-and-forth affair, Burke ended the game with a chase down block on an attempted Craft jump shot from just inside the free throw line to give the Wolverines a 76-74 victory in overtime, which helped put Michigan in a position to share the Big Ten crown with Indiana later in that season, with the Wolverines ultimately falling just short of that goal.

Feb 5, 2013; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) is defended by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In that game against the Buckeyes, Burke went 6-of-12 from the field and nailed four three-pointers, including a big one early in overtime to give Michigan a three point lead early in the session on his way to 16 points total.

Even though Michigan didn't claim the Big Ten title that season, Burke of course helped lead the team to the national title game against Louisville.

Michigan did, however, share a regular season conference title with Michigan State and Ohio State the prior season during Burke's freshman campaign.

That season, the Wolverines split with the Buckeyes, falling to Thad Matta's team 64-49 in Columbus on Jan. 29, 2012, before Michigan got its rival back in Ann Arbor, winning by a score of 56-51 a few weeks later.

In the game Michigan came out on top in, Burke scored 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. In the first matchup, Burke scored 13 points while going 5-of-11 from the field.

The third matchup that season was a forgettable one for both Burke and the Wolverines while Ohio State knocked Michigan out of the Big Ten Tournament with a 22-point win while holding Burke to just five points.

Feb. 18, 2012; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) is defended by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) and forward Jared Sullinger (0) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the game prior to the Michigan overtime win in 2013 that was previously mentioned, Michigan narrowly lost to the Buckeyes in Columbus by three points. In that one, Burke scored 15 points, dished out four assists and collected four rebounds.

Overall, Burke finished his career against Ohio State with a 2-3 record while averaging 13.2 points per game.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will tip off at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.