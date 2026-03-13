Michigan Wolverines Injury Report Heading Into The Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Michigan will take the court on Friday for its first Big Ten Tournament game. After the Wolverines went 29-2 in the regular season, winning 19 conference games, Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. After getting a triple bye, Michigan will now take on rival Ohio State.

The Wolverines have defeated the Buckeyes twice already this season. Michigan will look to make it three times when the two teams square off in Chicago. The Wolverines won the first game against Ohio State, 74-62, and then, when Michigan went to Columbus, the Maize and Blue won 82-61.

Here's a look at what the injury reports look like ahead of the contest.

Michigan's availability report

G L.J. Cason - Out for the season

G Winters Grady - OUT

Nothing new here for Michigan. Freshman Winters Grady is redshirting and we wouldn't expect to see him for the remainder of the season.

G L.J. Cason tore his ACL against Illinois and will miss the remainder of the season, along with likely the whole season next year.

This will be the third game without Cason. The Wolverines edged out Iowa in a game Michigan could've lost. But then the Maize and Blue took care of business in Ann Arbor, crushing Michigan State. Michigan has been getting solid play from Roddy Gayle Jr. and Trey McKenney off the bench — filling the vital role Cason played.

Look for the Wolverines to continue to rely on their bench in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. Michigan will have an eight-man rotation instead of nine.

Ohio State's availability report

G Myles Herro - Out for the season

F Josh Ojianwuna - OUT

G Puff Johnson - Questionable

G Taison Chatman - Questionable

F Brandon Noel - Questionable

Everything looks the same for Ohio State, other than the addition of Chatman. He has played 27 games for the Buckeyes this season and played in 14 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Iowa. Chatman didn't score any points, had two assists, and turned it over twice.

Noel was also listed as questionable against Iowa and didn't play. Puff Johnson has only played in eight games for Ohio State.

How to watch