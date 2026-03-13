Michigan Wolverines Injury Report Heading Into The Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
In this story:
Michigan will take the court on Friday for its first Big Ten Tournament game. After the Wolverines went 29-2 in the regular season, winning 19 conference games, Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. After getting a triple bye, Michigan will now take on rival Ohio State.
The Wolverines have defeated the Buckeyes twice already this season. Michigan will look to make it three times when the two teams square off in Chicago. The Wolverines won the first game against Ohio State, 74-62, and then, when Michigan went to Columbus, the Maize and Blue won 82-61.
Here's a look at what the injury reports look like ahead of the contest.
Michigan's availability report
- G L.J. Cason - Out for the season
- G Winters Grady - OUT
Nothing new here for Michigan. Freshman Winters Grady is redshirting and we wouldn't expect to see him for the remainder of the season.
G L.J. Cason tore his ACL against Illinois and will miss the remainder of the season, along with likely the whole season next year.
This will be the third game without Cason. The Wolverines edged out Iowa in a game Michigan could've lost. But then the Maize and Blue took care of business in Ann Arbor, crushing Michigan State. Michigan has been getting solid play from Roddy Gayle Jr. and Trey McKenney off the bench — filling the vital role Cason played.
Look for the Wolverines to continue to rely on their bench in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. Michigan will have an eight-man rotation instead of nine.
Ohio State's availability report
- G Myles Herro - Out for the season
- F Josh Ojianwuna - OUT
- G Puff Johnson - Questionable
- G Taison Chatman - Questionable
- F Brandon Noel - Questionable
Everything looks the same for Ohio State, other than the addition of Chatman. He has played 27 games for the Buckeyes this season and played in 14 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Iowa. Chatman didn't score any points, had two assists, and turned it over twice.
Noel was also listed as questionable against Iowa and didn't play. Puff Johnson has only played in eight games for Ohio State.
How to watch
- Day: Friday, March 13
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center (Chicago, IL)
- Network: The Big Ten Network
- On the call: Jeff Levering, Don MacLean and Rick Pizzo
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop