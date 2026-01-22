Ohio State Forward Calls Out Michigan Ahead of Friday's Matchup

No. 3 Michigan basketball (17-1) takes on unranked Ohio State (13-5) at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday night for the first of two scheduled matchups between the bitter rivals.

The Buckeyes come into the game winners of two in a row, including an overtime victory over Minnesota in their last matchup on Tuesday.

Michigan enters the game winners of its past three games with victories over Washington, Oregon and Indiana after suffering its first loss of the season at the hands of Wisconsin earlier in the month.

Jan 20, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) dribbles defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Crisler Center.

While much of the early attention relating to this game from the Michigan side of things has surrounded the honoring of former National Player of the Year Trey Burke, one Ohio State player decided to make headlines ahead of Friday's game by making a bold prediction on how things will turn out in Ann Arbor.

The 'trash talk'

While averaging just over nine minutes and 0.8 points per game this season, Ohio State forward Colin White did more than double his season average with his effort against the Gophers, scoring two points in 19 minutes.

White also grabbed two rebounds and came up with a steal in the Buckeye victory while seeing extended minutes.

After the victory to hold off Minnesota, the sophomore forward must have been feeling good about himself and his team while coming right at the Wolverines in his postgame comments.

"We hate Michigan, so we’re coming out for blood, we’re going up there to win, and we’re going to have fun doing it,” White said.

Jan 20, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Colin White (20) celebrates after he makes a key play during overtime against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena.

Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler was asked about White's comments in his postgame presser and discussed how important Friday's game is for his program.

"I think I understand, figuratively, what that means,” Diebler said. "Listen, this is a game that obviously we all are really excited for. I think, for us, it’s a game that should be played twice a year. I’m glad the Big Ten did that, and it should be like that always and forever. We’re really excited for the opportunity and they’re playing really well. But, we’re doing some really good things too and we’re going to go up there and give it our absolute best.

"We’re going to prepare our absolute best for this game. This game means more. Yes, it counts as much on your Big Ten record as other games. But, make no mistake. It’s this way in every single sport… this game means a little bit more. But, we’ve got to prepare like we’ve been preparing. We can’t get caught up in anything other than being as mentally and physically prepared that we possibly can be.”

Michigan head coach Dusty May didn't go into detail during his postgame presser about Ohio State after his team's win over the Hoosiers.

Michigan players surround head coach Dusty May's post game interview after 86-72 win over Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

However, White's comments and Diebler expressing the importance of the game gives a glimpse of how deep the rivalry runs, even on the basketball court.

Michigan has won seven of the past 12 meetings between the two program dating back to 2018, including a victory last season when the Wolverines escaped Columbus with a narrow 86-83 victory.

The basketball version of The Game tips off at 8 p.m. EST Friday night on FOX.