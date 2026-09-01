Roddy Gayle Jr. Takes Action to Play for Michigan Basketball in 2026-27

The path to Roddy Gayle Jr. suiting up for Michigan basketball this season is clear. He has filed his own lawsuit in the state of New York against the NCAA for another year of college basketball eligibility.

Gayle Jr. was with Michigan on its foreign tour trip, and that spoke volumes right there. The Wolverines will welcome Gayle Jr. back with open arms and after helping Michigan win a national title this past season, he would be a big-time addition ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Gayle Jr. searching for a TRO

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of bullet points in Gayle Jr.'s court document, but a few things stuck out.

"If the NCAA had applied its new rule to me the way its text reads, I would never have signed anything. 8. I shave no encumbrances of any kind in order to play my fifth season. I am enrolled at the University of Michigan for the Fall 2026 term. I am practicing with the Michigan men's basketball team, and I traveled with the team on its foreign exhibition tour to Lithuania in August 2026...," the document read.

Gayle Jr. made it known that he has never played a professional game, and he did sign a Summer League contract, but got just $1,700 for playing in the Summer League. However, if the class of 2022 had received a fifth year, like the 2023 class, then he would've never signed a contract and would have stayed in college basketball.

He also made it known that he is practicing with Michigan and would have a roster spot if he can get a TRO against the NCAA, making him eligible right away.

Even if Gayle Jr. received a TRO, he would have to have a full court ruling at some point, but receiving the TRO would speed up the process and allow Gayle Jr. to begin playing with the Wolverines.

A big piece to the pie

Michigan has a hole in its lineup and that's at the '3'. Brandon McCoy Jr. was expected to fill that role, while Ricky Liburd battles for it, but McCoy Jr. suffered an apparent lower-leg injury in Michigan's final exhibition game.

The status of McCoy Jr. is unknown and if he is out for a period of time, having someone like Gayle Jr. would be huge. Even if McCoy Jr. is healthy and can play right away, having the experience of Gayle Jr. either starting or as a sixth man would be unmatched.

Now we just wait and see what happens.

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