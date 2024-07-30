After spending two seasons at Ohio State, Roddy Gayle Jr. is 'glad' he's at Michigan
It doesn't happen too often that a player, or coach, transfers from one rival to the other. But we've seen that in recent years from former Michigan LB and baseball star Joey Velazquez going to Ohio State. Michigan most recently hired OSU RB coach Tony Alford and hired Erin Dunston from the Buckeyes. Then on the basketball side, Roddy Gayle Jr. came over to the Wolverines after spending the past two seasons as an Ohio State Buckeye.
The former Buckeye appeared on the Defend the Block podcast and was asked about going from Ohio State to Michigan. Although Gayle Jr. said he was taught to hate Michigan as an OSU Buckeye, he felt like the style of play fits Dusty May's style. Once Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was fired, all options were on the table for Gayle Jr. Even though it felt odd at first looking into the Michigan men's basketball program, he's ultimately happy he's with the Wolverines.
“Obviously, Coach [Holtmann] getting fired, my mind was racing those last few months of the basketball season just because it's hard to stay in the moment," Gayle Jr. said. "That was one thing that Coach Holtmann preached to us throughout the season, but then a dramatic change like that hindered everything. So, not knowing where your next steps would be was pretty hard for me, but after the end of the season, I decided I would like to enter the portal with Ohio State still being one of my options."
"I just wanted to have all my options on the table to do and put me and my family in the best position to reach my goals, which was having a degree and hopefully having my name called on draft night. So, when at first Michigan was announced as a possible landing spot, it was weird for me, kind of being at Ohio State for two years, I was kind of taught to hate them, not really knowing why. But Coach Dusty and his staff reached out and it made the most sense."
"I feel like they put the most effort into recruiting me. Their style of play is what I want to play. I feel like their style of play allows me to show the world who I really am, just the free basketball I play, the freelance, and being able to, and great guys around me, not only that, my teammates, I feel like we have a great system of people who can play off of each other, which is amazing."
"So I'm glad I'm at Michigan.”
Gayle Jr. averaged nearly 31 minutes per game on the Ohio State team last year as a sophomore. He was a key cog that kept the offense moving. Gayle Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and shot nearly 45% from the field. He struggled with his 3-point shot, however. Gayle Jr. shot 28.4% from 3 which was a far cry from his freshman season. In his first year at OSU, Gayle Jr. shot 42.9% from deep.
Gayle Jr. had some wrist issues last year and that plagued his deep shooting. With that being healed up, he's ready to show that he's not only good at driving the ball to the hoop, but he can connect from deep as well.
“I feel like last year I had a pretty decent year," Gaye Jr. said on his offensive game. "Obviously teams are going to scout me to be a driver, more of a driver. So now with a healthy wrist, I feel like my capability to be a 40% 3-point shooter or higher will be able to start to show because of how healthy I feel right now. The offense that Coach May has and the kind of confidence that the coach, staff and my teammates have in me, I feel like is unmatched."
"So I feel like with everything, all the surrounding things, I feel like will be allowed for me to be able to thrive.”
Like most college athletes, Gayle Jr. hopes to get to the NBA. He believes playing under May at Michigan will give him the best chance of getting to the league. But if he's able to get there, he believes being a two-way player is what's going to give him that edge. Gayle Jr. said he prides himself on the defensive end of the court and he looks to continue that in Ann Arbor
“I pride myself on defense these past two years," said Gayle Jr. "Like, that was kind of my role on the Ohio State men's basketball team. So even I know that's going to be my role moving forward. I know I'm going to have to be a two-way player in the league if I go and I'm going to have to be a two-way player here. So I'm going to pride myself on being the best at what I do."
