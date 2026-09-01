Michigan Basketball Freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. Suffers ACL Injury

Brandon McCoy Jr. started all three games for Michigan basketball in its foreign tour exhibition. But in the third and final game, McCoy Jr. slipped on the court and went down.

He suffered an apparent lower leg injury, as he was seen grimacing on the court. He needed support from Michigan's training staff, along with players to get him up and off the court. And now, the worst fear has become a reality.

Michigan announced on Tuesday that McCoy Jr. suffered an ACL injury and will miss the entire 2026-27 season.

McCoy Jr. was in line for a major role for Michigan. The expectation was that he would either start at the wing, or come off the bench as the sixth man, but if the exhibition games were any indication, McCoy Jr. was in line for a starting job.

McCoy Jr. overseas

As mentioned, McCoy Jr. started all three games. After playing two full games for the Wolverines, the five-star freshman averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals.

McCoy Jr. impressed with his athletic ability, along with his defensive prowess. McCoy Jr. showed he could jump out the gym with anyone, and was set to help Michigan out in 2026-27 in a lot of ways.

However, McCoy Jr.'s injury will sideline him for the entire year, and Michigan noted it will update on his recovery when more came about.

What Michigan will do at the '3' now

While McCoy Jr. figured to start at the '3' this season, it wasn't a guarantee. Ricky Liburd, who has been tabbed as the breakout player this season, was in line to battle McCoy Jr. Liburd didn't play at all overseas, presumably battling a minor injury.

But he will be factor this season for Michigan and a path to the starting lineup is clear. But that's not if Michigan lands Roddy Gayle Jr.

Gayle Jr. was with the team overseas, and he has been seen in Ann Arbor with the team. Gayle Jr., if he wins his battle against the NCAA, would slot in as the starting '3' ahead of Liburd, allowing the Wolverines to bring Liburd off the bench.

There is still a lot of unknown and what-ifs in this picture, but we'd expect either Liburd or Gayle Jr. to start next season.

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