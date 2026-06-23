Roddy Gayle Reacts To Dusty May's Michigan Exit, Backs Mike Boynton As Perfect Fit

News broke on Monday morning that Dusty May was leaving Michigan after two successful seasons in Ann Arbor. After the Wolverines went 8-24 under the final season of Juwan Howard, Michigan hired May and he instantly led the Wolverines to the Sweet 16, following that up by winning the national title.

However, nobody saw May leaving for the NBA — this soon. May was honest about his desire to eventually coach in the NBA, but after signing his roster for next season, along with practices beginning, the timing was very surprising.

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Roddy Gayle Jr. is prepping for his NBA career, as either a late second-round pick or someone who signs following the NBA Draft. Playing two seasons under May, Gayle told Tim McCormick on Go Blue Hoops, that the news came as a surprise to him.

"Most definitely," Gayle said. "Waking up this morning, I did not think that was gonna be on my notifications this morning. So I think that's a shock, but I think it fits him well. I think he really can adapt to the NBA culture and just like, at the end of the day, I think Coach May really enjoys basketball. So I think he's gonna just fit right in as far as just understanding what it takes to be an NBA coach."

Mike Boynton's fit as Michigan's next potential coach

With May shockingly leaving Michigan, the Wolverines moved quickly and reports indicated that assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. will be named the interim head coach. How long that tag lasts is to be seen. Michigan could start a coaching search soon, or allow Boynton the opportunity to prove he should become the next head coach.

Boynton was seen as the 'defensive coordinator' of Michigan basketball, and not only did Dusy May rave about how important Boynton was for the Wolverines' success, but Gayle Jr. and the players feel the same.

"Yeah, I think it's a great option," Gayle said of Boynton. "Coach Mike has been there every step of the way. I think he was as much as a head coach alongside of Dusty as anybody. So I think them two working in tandem has made us as great and as powerful as we were.

"I think Coach Boynton has the experience, like you said. He has all the characteristics to keep this machine going. So I'm more than excited for not only Mike, but his family as well, to be elevated to that position and having everything at his disposal, I feel like it'd be really good for him."

Boynton's success on the recruiting trail

Boynton was named Michigan's associate head coach next to May and he played a lot of roles. After coaching Oklahoma State, and being a top recruiter, landing Cade Cunningham among others, Boynton brought his recruiting success to Ann Arbor.

Gayle told McCormick that Boynton played the recruiting role of bringing him to Michigan after playing for rival Ohio State. And Boynton actually played a big role in most, if not all, of everyone else coming to Ann Arbor.

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"Yeah, absolutely," Gayle said of Boynton recruiting him to Michigan. "I feel like, if not all, a majority of the guys have been recruited by Coach Mike. So I think that they already built that relationship as far as understanding who he is, things that he expects out of those guys. It's just, I think you're just looking at him as a head coach now instead of an assistant.

"So I think he's a really great recruiter. As you can see, his track record, even at Michigan and even at Oklahoma State, his ability to go get guys, five stars, McDonald's All-Americans, like all kind of guys, and be able to get the best out of their performances, I think just kind of a testament to who he is. And I really appreciate Mike for these past two years being able to recruit me and being able to coach me."

While Boynton's record wasn't great during his time coaching the Cowboys, he spent two seasons at Michigan coaching with May, and if you want roster continuity, Boynton should salvage things.