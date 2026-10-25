Three Takeaways From Michigan’s Exhibition Loss Against Houston
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The Michigan Wolverines basketball squad traveled to Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon to play in a neutral-site exhibition against Houston at Van Andel Arena. Michigan fell to Houston 83-66 in the contest.
You wouldn’t have known the game wouldn’t count on the record books if you were watching or at the game. Both teams were chippy, tensions were high and the energy from the Michigan fans was there.
With that, here are three takeaways from the Wolverines matchup with the Cougars.
JP Estrella Has Juice
Even if the stat sheet doesn’t indicate it, transfer forward JP Estrella is going to be a big addition for the Maize and Blue this year.
Estrella had a play in the second half where he dunked on a Houston player and pointed at him after, resulting in a weak technical foul. That sort of energy is contagious and seeing that level of intensity brought to the floor is encouraging.
To finish the game, Estrella finished with seven points, six rebounds, an assist and team-best three blocks in the loss.
Guard Play Will Lead This Team
Despite losing five-star freshman guard Brandon McCoy to a season-ending injury, Michigan’s guards will be the strength of this team. You can see the confidence and experience between the trio of Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle Jr.
Gayle Jr. led the Wolverines in scoring, finishing the game with 14 points, while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block. Cadeau added nine points and three assists, while McKenney ended the day with eight points, five boards and two assists.
Although McKenney didn’t shoot the ball well (2-for-11), I wouldn’t let that discourage Michigan fans. McKenney looked confident and we have seen what he can do when he is in a groove.
Michigan Fans Should Be Encouraged
As mentioned, McKenney didn’t have a good game and the Wolverines went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country.
With a new coaching staff and a host of newcomers, Wolverine fans need to have some patience with this team. Coming off a National Championship, I think it can be hard not to compare to last season's squad.
But this 2026-27 Michigan team will be just fine and win a lot of games in the upcoming season.
Michigan will play its first official game of the season on Monday, Nov. 2, hosting Oakland at 6 p.m. at Crisler Arena.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2