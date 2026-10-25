Three Takeaways From Michigan’s Exhibition Loss Against Houston

The Michigan Wolverines basketball squad traveled to Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon to play in a neutral-site exhibition against Houston at Van Andel Arena. Michigan fell to Houston 83-66 in the contest.

You wouldn’t have known the game wouldn’t count on the record books if you were watching or at the game. Both teams were chippy, tensions were high and the energy from the Michigan fans was there.

Justice Steiner

With that, here are three takeaways from the Wolverines matchup with the Cougars.

JP Estrella Has Juice

Even if the stat sheet doesn’t indicate it, transfer forward JP Estrella is going to be a big addition for the Maize and Blue this year.

Estrella had a play in the second half where he dunked on a Houston player and pointed at him after, resulting in a weak technical foul. That sort of energy is contagious and seeing that level of intensity brought to the floor is encouraging.

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) and forward JP Estrella (13) pose for a picture at the Food City Center for Tennessee Basketball media day on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To finish the game, Estrella finished with seven points, six rebounds, an assist and team-best three blocks in the loss.

Guard Play Will Lead This Team

Despite losing five-star freshman guard Brandon McCoy to a season-ending injury, Michigan’s guards will be the strength of this team. You can see the confidence and experience between the trio of Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle Jr.

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) moves the ball down the court during the second half of the NCAA national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gayle Jr. led the Wolverines in scoring, finishing the game with 14 points, while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block. Cadeau added nine points and three assists, while McKenney ended the day with eight points, five boards and two assists.

Although McKenney didn’t shoot the ball well (2-for-11), I wouldn’t let that discourage Michigan fans. McKenney looked confident and we have seen what he can do when he is in a groove.

Michigan Fans Should Be Encouraged

As mentioned, McKenney didn’t have a good game and the Wolverines went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country.

With a new coaching staff and a host of newcomers, Wolverine fans need to have some patience with this team. Coming off a National Championship, I think it can be hard not to compare to last season's squad.

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) celebrates a 3-pointer against Wisconsin during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But this 2026-27 Michigan team will be just fine and win a lot of games in the upcoming season.

Michigan will play its first official game of the season on Monday, Nov. 2, hosting Oakland at 6 p.m. at Crisler Arena.

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