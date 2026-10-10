Where Roddy Gayle Jr. Has Shown Progress Since Coming Back to Michigan Basketball

Roddy Gayle Jr. had exhausted his four years of eligibility and entered his name into the NBA Draft. He went undrafted and played in the NBA Summer League for the Detroit Pistons. But thanks to the NCAA coming up with the five-for-five rule, the class of 2025 wanted a piece of the pie.

There has been plenty of legal cases against the NCAA to gain an extra year of eligibility, and Gayle Jr. was among those players who filed for another season. And as of now, he has that extra year, and is prepared to suit up for Michigan this season.

Playing a few games in the Summer League certainly helped Gayle Jr., and this week during Big Ten Media Days, Michigan head coach Mike Boynton Jr. shared where he has seen improvement from the Wolverines' latest roster addition.

"There were points in both of the last two seasons where he struggled with his shot in particular," said Boynton Jr. "I think going through that has helped build some callousness, a little toughness, a little bit more mental toughness to get through the season. And so I think his shooting, but also his playmaking. I think he’s a more experienced passer, and he sees the game a little bit clearer, and it’s a little bit slower for him, which is always good."

Gayle Jr. is eligible but it's always a waiting game

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Gayle Jr. was granted a fifth year of eligibility by the Niagara County Supreme Court. But there is always a chance the NCAA wants to appeal the decision. However, as of now, Michigan has him back on its roster and Gayle Jr. is fully eligible to play this season.

The Wolverines will play an exhibition game against Eastern Michigan on Sunday and Boynton Jr. expects Gayle Jr. to play in the game, unless he would get a phone call saying he's not allowed.

"There’s an aspect of this that’s new for everybody, right," asked Boynton Jr. "This is uncharted territory. Right now he’s eligible. We’re functioning as if he’s eligible. He’s going to play unless somebody calls me Saturday at midnight or before 2:00 Sunday. He’s going to play Sunday, and we’ll just function until we’re told otherwise. We feel like he’s got a strong case. We’re excited about the opportunity and the things that he adds to our team, and we look forward to moving forward with the information we have in front of us."

With Gayle Jr. back on the team, he is expected to start at wing for the Wolverines this season. It likely was going to be five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr., but after slipping on the court overseas, he tore his ACL and will miss all of the season. With a major hole in the lineup, it's Gayle Jr. who can step in and start for Michigan.

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