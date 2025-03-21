Three takeaways from Michigan's first round victory over UC San Diego
The Michigan Wolverines were a popular upset pick all week for sports analysts across the nation. They used that doubt to focus as a team and came out with a gameplan to chase the UCSD Tritons off the three-point line and use their size advantage to control the paint. They leaned on that same size advantage to clog passing lanes and cutoff drives to the basket throughout the game. In the end the Wolverines advance after a narrow 68-65 victory.
Here are a few takeaways from Michigan's victory on Thursday night.
1. Turnovers were a problem once again
The Wolverines struggled with turning the ball over throughout the season. During their stretches of success, they limited their turnovers and were able to control the ball, leading to more possessions and shot attempts. But when Michigan plays sloppy with the ball, they look like a team that can be beaten by anyone. UCSD is well known for forcing turnovers, and while Michigan did turn it over 14 times, they settled down in the second half. However, the turnovers remain a huge issue for this team as they advance tot he second round of the tournament.
2. Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin have to demand the ball
Two 7-footers that can stretch a defense, post up, run the floor, and pass out of double teams - creating a nightmare scenario for any opposing team. When Wolf (9 pts) and Goldin (14 points) are engaged and consistently involved in the offense, it poses matchup problems for any team left in the tournament. At times throughout this season, Wolf has seemed to fade into the background and lose a bit of his aggressiveness. That cant continue to happen if Michigan wants to advance in the tournament. Goldin has been one of the most consistent offensive threats for the Wolverines all year, and he will need a heavy dose of touches in the post moving forward.
3. Slow starts in the second half will catch up to the Wolverines
In the first four minutes of the second half the Tritons slashed the Wolverine lead from 14 to one point. It looked like Michigan forgot they were playing a team that shoots almost 37% from the three-point line, and the Tritons went on a 17-3 run triggered by a couple of timely threes. Michigan didn't help their case by committing silly fouls as well. Ultimately, the Wolverines did just enough to secure another close win. Against a much tougher Texas A&M team on Saturday, a slow start in the second half could be the reason they bow out of the tournament early.
