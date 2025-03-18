Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
Majority of the NFL teams made the bigger moves they are going to make ahead of the NFL Draft. Free agency began on March 10 with major signings and trades. With deals starting to slow down, and top-end talent off the board -- teams are beginning to shift their focus on the 2025 NFL Draft. FOX Sports' Joel Klatt released his post-free agency mock draft and the college football analyst has the 'big four' Wolverines going in the first round. Here is where Klatt envisions all four of them going.
Will Johnson
No. 5 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Klatt's take: The Jaguars were last in pass defense and takeaways in 2024, so they signed Jourdan Lewis to play slot corner, and now they can get their lockdown corner on the outside. It sucks that we didn't get to see Johnson for a full season in 2024 due to the turf toe injury, but he's an excellent player, showing great ball skills from the time he stepped foot on the field in Ann Arbor. He was one of the best cover guys on the outside. He's tough, and you can't play in that defense if you're not willing to make tackles. Three of his nine career interceptions went for pick-sixes.
Knoop's analysis: Jacksonville needs plenty of help on the defensive side of the ball and cornerback is one area that needs it. Mason Graham wouldn't be a bad choice here either, but Johnson fits the bill. Jourdan Lewis hasn't played a snap for the Jaguars but he's clearly the best cornerback on the roster. Jacksonville also has Tyson Campbell on the outside, but the Jags could find at least one more cornerback to pair with him.
Mason Graham
No. 6 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders
Klatt's take: Vegas is interesting. The Raiders went out and got quarterback Geno Smith, which I think allows them to take the best player available here. They're in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix, so you'd think that after watching what the Eagles did in Super Bowl LIX that the Raiders would want to replicate that in some way. Adding Graham would bolster an already strong defensive line, putting him with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. That might be the most disruptive defensive line in football with Graham, and you need that to beat Mahomes. I don't think there's been a defensive tackle prospect like him in quite a while, being great against the run and at disrupting blocks.
Knoop's analysis: Mason Graham is arguably the safest pick in the draft. Going back to his freshman year, you could tell Graham was going to be a force to be reckoned with. His his final two seasons with Michigan he was an All-American and one of the top players in college football. Pairing Graham with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins would be an ideal situation for Graham to thrive right away.
Kenneth Grant
No. 16 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals
Klatt's take: Grant might have a lower floor than Graham and some other defensive tackle prospects, but he has also got tremendous upside. The Cardinals made a huge splash by signing edge rusher Josh Sweat, so drafting Grant would further strengthen their defensive front. This is a copycat league, and the Cardinals should know that players who can disrupt from the interior are valuable. Grant is that player, and he could fix their run defense issues overnight.
Knoop's analysis: Arizona went out and landed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in its 3-4 scheme. But Tomlinson is a little older and there is need to bolster the front. Kenneth Grant might not start right away with the Cardinals but he would play a lot of downs. By season's end, anyone who drafts Grant, will likely see an elite lineman.
Colston Loveland
No. 22 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers
Klatt's take: If any of these Michigan players that are first-rounders fall to Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers will take them. Harbaugh traveled to a town of 3,000 people just to recruit Loveland, and he's very good. He's more of a prototypical tight end than Warren, being more of George Kittle to Warren's Travis Kelce. But Loveland can flex outside, showing terrific route running skills at Michigan. He's got great hands and can run after the catch.
Knoop's analysis: Jim Harbaugh would love to take any of the four Michigan players with this selction -- Kenneth Grant or Colston Loveland are the realistic choices barring a trade up. It's clear the Chargers must get Justin Herbert some help. Ladd McConkey did a fine job his rookie year, but there wasn't much help after him. Los Angeles signed Mike Williams back this offseason, but adding a talent like Loveland could really propel this offense.
