Michigan Insider Reveals Emerging Favorite to Back Up Bryce Underwood in 2026

On Tuesday morning (March 17), Chris Balas of The Wolverine reported that the Michigan Wolverines have a quarterback emerging as the top option to back up Bryce Underwood.

Balas reported that head coach Kyle Whittingham said that freshman quarterback Tommy Carr is ‘standing out as QB 2.’

Kyle Whittingham says today that Savion Hiter is going to be special. Can already tell. Says QB Tommy Carr standing out as qb 2. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 17, 2026

Carr is a four-star 6’3” recruit from Saline, Mich. He was ranked the No. 23 quarterback in his class via On3, while ranked the seventh overall recruit in the state of Michigan. Originally, had committed to Miami (Ohio), but flipped his commitment in November of last year. He is the grandson of legendary Michigan football coach (1995-2007). His brother, CJ, played last season at Notre Dame, throwing for over 2,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through the air.

Michigan and the QB Room

The Wolverines return their starting quarterback from a season ago, Bryce Underwood, who will project to be the starter once again unless something crazy happens.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

UofM lost nearly all of their backups from last season, including Davis Warren, Jadyn Davis and Mikey Keene, all finding new homes in the transfer portal.

Through the transfer portal, Michigan welcomed two new quarterbacks, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado State) and Colin Hurley (LSU).

Along with Carr, the Maize and Blue also brought in three-star freshman Brady Smigiel.

High School Scouting Report (via Hudson Standish, 247Sports)

“Physically gifted signal-caller estimated to hover around 6-foot-3.5, 190 pounds, who exits high school football with an 18-5 record as a starter. Immense football pedigree is reflected on game tape. Operates with ideal timing and efficiency working through his progressions and will quickly find answers when pressured. Above average arm talent, but made strides throwing with velocity over the middle of the field as a senior. Will routinely rip seams and digs into tight windows. Functional athleticism and dynamic movement patterns translate from the hardwood. Crafty runner with plenty of short-area quickness who can make rushers whiff as he is extending plays or evading defenders in the open field. Best element of his game is making high degree of difficulty anticipatory touch throws look effortless. Seasoned back-shoulder thrower with no shortage of confidence challenging man coverage. Displayed positive flashes layering the football into zone coverage. Profiles as an eventual P4 caliber starter in a pro-spread system who can run an offense with efficiency and create explosives. Possesses the physical traits, between-the-ears intangibles, and off-script playmaking prowess to potentially merit NFL Draft consideration.”