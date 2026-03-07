Tom Izzo Mentions Michigan During Michigan State's Senior Day Celebration

Michigan and Michigan State basketball will meet for the second time in the regular season finale for both teams this Sunday at Crisler Center for a 4:45 p.m. tip-off on CBS. The Wolverines took the first game back in late January by a score of 83-71 at the Breslin Center.

The rivalry has not lacked in intensity on or off the court this season. Following Michigan's victory after the first matchup, the head coaches of both programs exchanged some thoughts on the play of MSU point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who Michigan coach Dusty May said made several "dangerous" plays against the Wolverines the first time around.

Things have quieted down since the immediate aftermath of that game, but conversation around the next matchup is starting to pick back up.

During MSU's senior day celebration after Thursday night's win against Rutgers, MSU head coach Tom Izzo couldn't help but to make a reference toward the Wolverines ahead of the Sunday showdown.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to players at a timeout against Rutgers during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Izzo said

The Spartans had a 14 point lead with 1:19 to play against the Scarlet Knights, prompting Izzo to put all five seniors into the game at the same time thinking the game was all but wrapped up.

However, Rutgers ended up scoring 20 points in that timespan and ended up cutting the MSU lead to two with just over three seconds left. During the run, Izzo was forced to put his starters back in to try to ensure the game didn't fully slip away.

Then, after MSU held on and Izzo addressed the sold out Breslin Center crowd after the win during a celebration for the seniors, Izzo brought up Michigan as to why the Spartans didn't close the game out quite as strong as they should have.

"The only reason we didn't finish as strong—I just wanted to give the University of Michigan get a little overconfident," said Izzo. "Because, like it or not, we're gonna show up Sunday."

To what extent MSU "shows up" in Ann Arbor this weekend remains to be seen, but it needs to be to a greater extent than how the Spartans showed up to play the first game between the two teams if the Spartans wish to come out on top.

And, as much as the Wolverines would probably love to sweep their rival, the Big Ten title, and most likely a one seed in the NCAA Tournament, are locked up.