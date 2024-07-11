Top Combo-Guard Puts Michigan Basketball In Top Eight
Michigan basketball has yet to add a player to its 2025 recruiting class. Since Dusty May took over as the head coach for the Michigan men's basketball program all of his focus was toward building a roster to place on the court in 2024-25. Now that it's almost complete -- the Wolverines have one offer remaining -- May and the Wolverines are turning their full attention to the 2025 cycle.
The Wolverines are beginning to get some visits lined up and recruits are putting Michigan in some top groups moving forward. You can now add Michigan in 2025 Acaden Lewis' top eight. The Wolverines will contend with Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UConn moving forward.
Lewis is a 6-foot-2 combo-guard out of Washington (DC) Sidwell Friends School. He is a four-star recruit and ranked as the 47th-ranked prospect and the No. 9 combo-guard in the '25 cycle, according to the Composite.
Lewis has yet to schedule a visit to Ann Arbor to see May and the Wolverines. But he told On3 he plans on taking official visits as soon as summer is over. A big determining factor of where he chooses will depend on the roster fit and culture of the team. He wants to not only talk to the best player on the team, but go down the line to the 13th on the roster to get their opinion of the culture.
Dusty May has yet to coach a game in Ann Arbor, but he's already viewed as one of the top coaches in the conference. On paper, he's built Michigan back into a contender and the roster appears to be gelling well together moving forward. If culture is something Lewis is big on, he might really like Michigan moving forward.
In 2024, outside of transfers, May added point guard Durral Brooks and two combo guards Justin Pippen and Lorenzo Cason.
