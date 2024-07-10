Wolverine Digest

Michigan Basketball Adds 3 Non-Conference Games To 2024-25 Schedule

We now know who the Wolverines will square off against in head coach Dusty May's debut in Ann Arbor...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) drives to the basket against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) drives to the basket against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. / Alex Martin/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA
Michigan men's basketball will begin a new era under head coach Dusty May on Nov. 4 when the Wolverines host Cleveland State in their 2024-25 season-opener. The reveal of Michigan's season-opening opponent was one of three nonconference games announced by the school on Wednesday, with matchups against Purdue-Fort Wayne (Dec. 22) and Western Kentucky (Dec. 29) also added to the Wolverines' schedule this upcoming season.

In addition to adding those three nonconference games, it was also announced that U-M will square off with Virginia Tech in the first round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Monday, Nov. 25. After the matchup with the Hokies, Michigan will battle either South Carolina or Xavier that Wednesday, depending on the outcome of the first round games.

Previously this offseason, the program announced a two-year, neutral site series with Wake Forest that will begin this fall. Michigan will travel to Greensboro, N.C. on Nov. 10 for the first matchup at Greensboro Coliseum. Next year, the Wolverines will host Wake Forest in a still to-be-determined neutral site arena. Michigan also previously added a two-year home-and-home series with Texas Christian (TCU), the first game of which will be hosted by the Wolverines on Nov. 15. Michigan will then travel to Fort Worth in 2025 in the back-half of the home-and-home.

Michigan still has two nonconference games to schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The Wolverines will battle Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers both at home and on the road in Big Ten play this season. The rest of Michigan's conference opponents will be played exclusively at home (Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington) or on the road (Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin). Dates and times for Big Ten play have not yet been revealed.

Michigan Men's Basketball 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

Date

Time

Opponent

Location

Nov. 4

TBA

vs. Cleveland State

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Nov. 10

TBA

vs. Wake Forest

Neutral (Greensboro, N.C.)

Nov. 15

TBA

vs. TCU

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Nov. 18

TBA

vs. Miami (Ohio)

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Nov. 25

6 p.m.

vs. Virginia Tech

Neutral (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Nov. 27

6 or 8:30 p.m.

vs. South Carolina or Xavier

Neutral (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Dec. 22

TBA

vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dec. 29

TBA

vs. Western Kentucky

Ann Arbor, Mich.

