Trey McKenney Praises Michigan's Transfer Bigs, Gives Sleeper Pick for 2026-27 Season

Prior to Dusty May leaving for the NBA, Michigan signed one of the best freshmen classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and the Wolverines landed three transfers from the portal, all going to make a big impact this season.

And once May abruptly left to coach the Dallas Mavericks, Mike Boynton Jr. quickly went to work trying to retain the roster. He nearly kept every player on the roster for the next season, but guard L.J. Cason recently announced he planned on entering the transfer portal.

Still, it was a massive win for Boynton Jr. as the new Michigan head coach and all the key players who were expected to start and play, are on the roster. Including the incoming big men.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Appearing on Hail Media's 'Go Blue Hoops', Trey McKenney gave a scouting report on what to expect from both Moustapha Thiam and JP Estrella, the projected starting center and forward.

"Yeah, I mean Moustapha, he's going to be our anchor on defense," McKenney told Tim McCormick. "He's going to alter a lot of shots around the rim, inside the three. He can also shoot it offensively. He has great touch and I mean, he's going to be really good for us, but we have JP.

"He's a dog on the offensive glass and he's going to be super good. He can also really shoot it. I think people are underestimating how well he can shoot it. He'll be able to shoot it really well this season. I think our front court is is gonna be super talented. So, I'm definitely excited to be able to play with some good big guys."

Brandon McCoy Jr. out of this world athletic

And while Thiam and Estrella are cemented into the starting lineup, five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. might not be — yet. The incoming guard opted to commit to the Wolverines during their beatdown of Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.

McCoy Jr. will have to battle Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman to start alongside Elliot Cadeau and McKenney, but even if he doesn't earn the starting nod right away, McCoy Jr. is in line to play major minutes this upcoming season, potentially in McKenney's old role.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's out of this world athletic," said McKenney. "Like, definitely one of the more athletic guys I've seen ever. So, he'll definitely carve out a really big role. I mean, he's ready. There's no doubt in my mind. I mean, he's going to make a big impact on this team we have this year.

"And I'm excited for him cuz I mean, I've known him before him coming to Michigan just with, you know, EBL and stuff like that. And obviously, we've had the same kind of journey or whatever. So, I'm definitely super excited to play with him and see what he can do."

McKenney's sleeper pick on the team

As mentioned, McCoy Jr. will have to contend with both Liburd and Goodman this year, and no player is getting talked up like Liburd.

The Florida native sat all of last season, learning the collegiate game and Michigan's system. Heading into the new season, Liburd isn't only being discussed as someone who is going to see ample playing time, but he is in line to start this year.

MGoBlue.com

Liburd is a three-and-D wing, and someone who will do the small things to help the team win. He's an easy choice for McKenney's sleeper pick this year.

"I think the only person that it should be is Ricky [Liburd]," said McKenney. "He's I mean, I'm a gym rat and every time I try to get there and be one of the more early guys to the gym and, when I'm there, I see him. So, just the amount of preparation and amount of shots he's been getting up this season, this off-season I can see it.

"He's going to be super ready. I mean, he's going to be able to defend at a high level and also shoot the ball at a super efficient clip. So, I don't think fans really know how talented he is. So, I'm super excited for him to be able to show them who he really is."

You can see the entire video below.