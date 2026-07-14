Predicting Michigan Basketball's Rotation Following L.J. Cason's Departure

Mike Boynton Jr. nearly batted 1.000 when it came to Michigan's roster retention. But on Monday night, shocking some people, guard L.J. Cason announced he planned on entering the transfer portal following the coaching change.

Cason played two seasons at Michigan, coming off the bench and providing a spark of energy. Cason was the primary backup to Elliot Cadeau this past season, and was playing as well as any backup point guard in the country.

He suffered a torn ACL in the win over Illinois late in February and was going to be out most of the 2026-27 season anyway. But with the new 5-for-5 rule passing, there was a chance that Cason could come back and provide the Wolverines with more depth heading into the tournament.

Either way, Cason figured to be a big part of what Michigan would do in the future years. He is a capable scorer, someone who could create his own shot, and handle the basketball. With news of Cason leaving, here's what Michigan's rotation might look like next season.

Starting five

Position Player Point guard Elliot Cadeau Shooting guard Trey McKenney Wing Brandon McCoy Jr. Forward J.P Estrella Center Moustapha Thiam

The loss of Cason won't change the starting lineup, or how I project it. There are four spots locked in with a permanent marker in this starting five, with the only spot up for grabs being the wing. Brandon McCoy Jr., Ricky Liburd, and Oscar Goodman are all fighting for that, but I see this battle coming down to McCoy Jr. and Liburd.

Liburd has as much hype as anyone on the team entering the new season. He is a prototypical three-and-D wing. Liburd isn't going to be a selfish player and he will do the small things in order to help the team win. Whether he starts or not, he's going to play a big role under Boynton Jr.

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But it's hard to keep talent on the bench, and that's what McCoy Jr. brings to the table. He might not start out as the starting wing, but as the season moves on, he will force his way into the lineup. He does it all on the court. Defense, rebounds, and cutting are all strengths of his, with the three-point shot something he hopes to get more consistent with.

Pairing him with Cadeau and McKenney in the backcourt would give Michigan one of the strongest in the nation.

Rotation players off the bench

Position Player Wing Ricky Liburd Forward Oscar Goodman Forward Jalen Reed Guard Joseph Hartman Forward Quinn Costello

I've already touched on Liburd, and Goodman is in the same boat. He has been on the team for two seasons and someone who can play either the wing or the forward position. He's versatile and someone who can get scrappy in the paint to make things happen.

LSU transfer Jalen Reed may not start the year playing, still fully recovering from his second season-ending injury suffered, but he will clearly be in the rotation. He's another versatile big, who can play three different positions if needed.

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The player I see getting the most benefit out of Cason transferring out is incoming freshman Malachi Brown. The No. 92 ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class is a 6'6" guard out of Florida. But one of Brown's strengths is his ability to pass and handle the basketball. Although he's a freshman, he could step right into Cason's role, coming off the bench and providing a spark when Cadeau needs a breather.

Michigan will likely only want to play nine players when it gets deeper into the season, but keeping Quinn Costello off the court will be hard. A top-40 recruit, who can play both forward or center is a luxury that Boynton Jr. will want to use.