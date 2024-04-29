Big Time Transfer Vlad Goldin Commits To Michigan, Dusty May
Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May is still hot as he has now landed Vlad Goldin out of the transfer portal. Goldin played for May at Florida Atlantic and has one year of eligibilty remaining.
Goldin, a 7-1, 250-pound, back-to-the-basket kind of center should pair very nicely with versatile 7-footer Danny Wolf in Ann Arbor. Last year at FAU, Goldin averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 67.3% from the field, which was third-best in college basketball. Goldin really developed and thrived under May in Boca Raton and many experts see him as being a huge piece for May in Ann Arbor as well.
The addition of Goldin fills Michigan's roster, but only for a short time. Not long after Goldin committed, Michigan guard George Washington III re-entered the transfer portal for the second time. This all but guarantees that Washington will not be at U-M next season, which gives May and Co. one scholarship to work with moving forward.